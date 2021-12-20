Right now, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and Hawkeye – 87% are the most recent Marvel Studios titles that are conquering their respective distribution platforms. Although one reached theaters and another to streaming, that does not mean that their arguments cannot be found at some point, after all we are talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new report from Comicbook suggests that Hawkeye – 87% could include a crossover with the Spider-Man movie in its season finale. Read on for all the details.

Kevin Feige couldn’t be enjoying a better holiday season right now. The first chapters of Hawkeye went somewhat unnoticed compared to WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Loki – 96%, however, the return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin drove social media crazy and took the series to the top of the trends. But it seems that the surprises are not over yet and something very special could come in the final installment. Watch out for spoilers below.

In accordance with Adam Barnhardt, Hawkeye Y Spider-Man: No Way Home they could be found during the closing of the season. The final chapter teasers show a shooting at a skating rink located in the Rockefeller Center in New York, so we will surely see Kate and Clint taking their adventure to the complex. On the other hand, in the final minutes of Spider-Man: No Road Home we can see Peter swinging through the streets of the same city and in an apparent direction towards the same place; It is important to remember that the film ends during the Christmas season, the common thread that has developed the series of Hawkeye in the last weeks.

Barnhardt suggests that the ice rink and the holiday season could be more than just a coincidence in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that in the series’ latest chapter, fans could witness something completely spectacular: the expected Kingpin’s directorial cameo and even an appearance of Spider-Man in action, after all, they’re both great enemies in Marvel comics and we’d love to see them square off at the same time. Could Kevin Feige’s company be able to delight fans with such a Christmas gift? We will have to wait a few days to find out.

Although 2020 was characterized by a painful lack of superheroes on the small and big screen, this year we have had pleasant surprises coming from the biggest studios. Without a doubt, Marvel Studios has become the most notable for the enormous amount of material that has been released in recent months and that has fans on the edges of their seats. The most anticipated product was Spider-Man: No Way Home, but now only remains on the list Hawkeye with its final chapter. Will it meet the huge expectations?

The next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, scheduled for May 6, 2022, a journey alongside the Sorcerer Supreme that promises to be more majestic than No way home, with completely surprising appearances involving the multiverse. It is clear that to face a villain like Kang it is necessary that the side of the good ones also have characters of the same level.

According to Marvel Studios, the final chapter of Hawkeye It will hit the Disney Plus platform on December 22, shortly before the holiday celebration.

