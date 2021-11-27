Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to run from the series for Disney Plus. In WandaVision – 95% of the public witnessed what the protagonist experienced after the battle in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, his somewhat dark way of facing life without Vision. In addition, in a retrospective, we could see how it was the return of the people who disappeared during the click of Thanos as in the case of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

With Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% exposed the lives of the protagonists outside their work as superheroes, in addition to their confrontation with certain social stigmas or how to maintain the legacy of Captain America when Steve Rogers was gone. In Loki – 96% returned the time until the arrest of the protagonist after the battle in New York where the protagonist takes advantage of a mistake by Tony Stark to steal the tesseract again and then be caught by the guardians of time.

Now came the opportunity for another hero to tell his story and introduce a new character to this universe in Hawkeye – 87%. As is evident, the series portrays the life of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), but at least at the beginning of this new series we also have a retrospective to put the public in context on the change from Hawkeye to Ronin in Endgame, where he reunites with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) after having lost his family because of Thanos; but it also raises the opportunity to get to know her co-star better: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

During the first two episodes it was put into perspective who Kate is and how she impacted the battle in New York of The Avengers – 92% in your life. Together with her, the viewer sees much more about the so-called Hawkeye than what was seen in that movie and how Bishop decides to follow in his footsteps. But this has already raised certain questions. How did the young woman’s family experience Thanos’ snap? Did she disappear too?

During an interview with The Wrap the actress spoke about it and, although she did not give a specific answer as such because that could be raised in some other episode of the series, it is likely that she does have the answer according to the development and approach of the character within the screenplay. In the meantime, this is what Steinfeld said:

No, I think we see her survive. And we see, you know, the loss there too. And that didn’t happen to her.

As is evident, everything that has begun to emerge in the new phase of the MCU should have some connection to Thanos’ snap – except Black Widow – 87% since it takes place before Avengers: Infinity War – 79% -, at least to continue with what has already been raised, and fans are always looking for answers. Such has been the case with Eternals – 58% that, despite the fact that in the film they try to justify why they did not intervene in the attack of the Mad Titan, the public continues to have doubts.

In the meantime, Hawkeye It will have a total of six episodes and in the coming weeks we will be able to know more about the young star, Barton’s decisions, the new characters and, at some point, the meeting between the protagonist and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), since in the post-credits scene of Black widow Yelena learned of Natasha’s death where the blame falls on Clint.