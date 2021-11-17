Hawkeye is Marvel Studios’ next series on Disney Plus and fans are eager to see the end result. Although the main star is Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, the truth is that everyone’s gaze is also on Hailee Steinfeld, a young actress who was chosen to play Kate Bishop. Through a recent press conference by Comicbook, Hailee talks about his wishes for the future and his inevitable union with the Young Avengers, a long-awaited group of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios fans were delighted when in 2020 it was confirmed to Hailee as the actress who will play Bishop, a renowned archer in the comics who will become the new heroine of the saga. Although she will take her first steps on the small screen, it is obvious that the company has huge plans for her on the big screen, and that purple is spectacular. Here the words of the 24-year-old actress about her time in the MCU; He does not mention the Young Avengers but suggests his joining the group saying that the series is just the beginning:

That’s true. I mean, listen, this feels so crazy to me right now sitting here with this group of people. I am very grateful to be a part of this series in this universe and it is only the beginning. This series has not even been released and I am already looking forward to that day.

The production of Hawkeye was interrupted for a considerable period of time due to the scandal of Renner, when in 2019 he was accused by his ex-wife of domestic violence. Marvel Studios did not comment on the matter and the actor maintained a long silence on social networks and in front of the press. That was forgotten and now Hawkeye is back for a new adventure on the Disney Plus platform. Will it be as successful as the company’s previous series? The first half of 2021 was packed with streaming Marvel series that dominated the trends for months. We’ll see if Barton and Bishop make it too.

As for introducing new characters in the next era, Kevin Feige suggested the Young Avengers during an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier:

You can certainly see that Phase 4 is introducing all sorts of new character types with infinite potential. Now, everyone at Marvel Studios feels like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, when new actors and artists arrive and we tell them that they are part of a larger universe. Now they have to do the work necessary to build their audience. I’m happy to say that everyone here, certainly where I am sitting right now, is doing an amazing job and I can’t wait to show it to the world.

Marvel Studios has a long way to go. Their superheroes have been on the market for more than ten years but people don’t seem to get bored of them. Avengers: Endgame – 95% managed to raise US $ 2,798 billion worldwide, but the company is looking for even bigger and more impressive numbers. Phase 4 of the MCU has already begun and has presented us with new heroes willing to be part of the next great adventure, we just hope that the writers manage to put a little more heart in their story, something that is definitely not lacking.

Hawkeye premieres on the Disney Plus platform on November 24. Ready for more superheroes?

