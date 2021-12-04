Inclusiveness has become a very important issue for Marvel; thirteen years ago, when the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, the world was very different, and today it is difficult to imagine a study that wants to be taken seriously if it only produces stories of heterosexual white men. Ethnic and sexual diversity has increased and there are as significant advances in this last sense as we could see in Eternals – 58%. However, it was necessary to do justice to the character of Hawkeye, who in the comics is deaf, and now in his Disney Plus series, we could see that he has hearing problems.

However, not only the protagonist, but also a new character, Echo, played by Alaqua Cox, is deaf. This has filled people who share this characteristic with joy, and people who have deaf relatives. Previously we also had Makkari in Eternals, character played by Lauren Ridloff, who has the power to run at high speed. But with Hawkeye – 87% of the impact has been reflected on social media, with many comments praising Marvel and Disney for caring about inclusion and their viewers.

In the most recent episode of HawkeyeIn addition to thrilling fans with the potential future appearance of Kingpin, we got to see how the superhero is losing his hearing. Echo, meanwhile, has been since she was a child. There are still several chapters to be released and many surprises to discover, but while the fourth episode arrives this next Wednesday, we can enjoy reading the joy that the Disney Plus show has caused by its inclusion of deaf characters:

I’m so excited to see Hawkeye when it comes to Clint being deaf. There’s so much focus and it’s SO cool and so realistic and honestly, I cried a little. I wish this had been in the movies. I am a deaf adult and I am excited. IMAGINE all the deaf children who see a superhero deal with the same things that they are dealing with !! see a superhero use sign language !!!!!

Hawkeye Episode 3 is really catching up. The show is working wonders for deaf people. The scene with the car … the brief vision of … the great man. Marvel is really supporting deaf communities with their last two.

I’m so happy that Marvel is introducing more deaf characters, it makes me so happy.

I’m honestly enjoying the way this episode celebrates two characters who are deaf, it’s about time #Hawkeye.

Not my deaf sister smiling while watching #hawkeye episode 3 by Maya.

I love how we have a lot of scenes where we really see what it’s like for Clint to be deaf, it’s so cool they’re actually doing him #hawkeye justice.

I absolutely adore Echo. Marvel’s representation of the deaf has been amazing lately first Makkari, now Clint and now Echo !!

Hawkeye’s hearing problem is more grounded and realistic than the entire existence of Black Widow in her movie … Unless she’s not human and I missed that part somehow.

As the son of someone who is hard of hearing, I love to see the performance in Hawkeye. The struggle Kate had to communicate with Clint was so relatable.

Being hard of hearing, the Marvel show Hawkeye has been hitting me a little differently. My support for Marvel !!

As a hearing impaired person who is a lip reader (curses COVID and masks), it was really nice to read ‘Natasha Romanoff’ (and then immediately cry because Nat #Hawkeye.