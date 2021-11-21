Marvel’s superhero franchise was established more than a decade ago on the big screen, and with more than 20 movies to its name, it made television (and streaming) its second home. After the magnificent and nominated WandaVision – 95%, the amazing Loki – 96% and the more traditional but just as refreshing Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Hawkeye arrives with Jeremy Renner again in the role of Hawkeye in the company of Hailee Steinfeld, who joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new and long-awaited character.

Since then, Disney Plus has been the showcase in which some of the Marvel Studios productions are exhibited, which due to the pandemic could not have come at a better time since it has allowed the franchise to continue moving despite the fact that it He had to accommodate himself to the circumstances, which caused for example that Black Widow – 87% were available in streaming when that was never the original plan of their executives. With the new series there will be no need to fear in that sense, as it was always designed for this medium.

Hawkeye promises everything that characterizes the Marvel Studios franchise, with its alternating rhythms between witty phrases, jokes and explosions, as well as some narrative consequences. It’s an understatement to say that Hawkeye had a difficult time in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The film begins on his family’s farm in the instant of Thanos’ snap, when Barton, then under house arrest, sees his family suddenly turn to dust. Five years later, he has become a violent vigilante known as Ronin and is only convinced to return to the Avengers at the possibility of recovering his family.

Then, to secure the Soul Stone, watch Natasha Romanoff, her dearest friend, sacrifice herself instead. Although he may return to his family after Thanos is defeated, his experiences during the Blip surely left a mark, and his future at the end of Endgame seemed uncertain. However, we are close to knowing what happened next: the official synopsis puts him as a “former Avenger”, which confirms that he is outside of that organization.

Hawkeye is portrayed as a full-time family man whose main mission in the series is to return home for Christmas. However, “a presence from Barton’s past gets in the way [que] threatens to derail much more than the festive spirit, “suggesting that the post-Blip world has not forgotten his time as Ronin. In addition, the team he makes up of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old goalkeeper who” dreams of becoming into a superhero. “

Bishop will be played by Hailee Steinfeld, who first appeared in the public eye when she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Temple of Steel – 96% with only 13 years. The trailer for Hawkeye Just released makes it seem like Bishop’s attempts at heroism have her mistaken for a Ronin and Barton must intervene to protect her from the powerful enemies she amassed over five dark years.

We don’t know if the actor will continue to play Hawkeye after the series, but the actor seems excited about the idea of ​​returning. In an interview for the YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, he was recently asked if he would like to return after several years to star in a film with a darker version of his character, just as Hugh Jackman did in Logan – 93%, and compared the opportunity to the Old Man Hawkeye comic.

Yes, I `d love to. If I still … hope to be in one, perhaps, in a very happy [película de] Hawkeye. I’m not that old. I hope to forget all the bad things that happened in life and, you know, just be happy.

The Old Man Hawkeye comic series takes place in the same universe as Old Man Logan and follows the character in a rather adult and violent story where the protagonist is losing his sight. Renner would not do it wrong, and initially said that he would love to do it, but he does not rule out returning to do something more cheerful as he also mentioned in the interview, perhaps because of everything his character has gone through during the time he has appeared in the franchise.

