Hawkeye’s Final Chapter – 87% will hit the Disney Plus platform tomorrow and fans are completely ready. Last week the public went wild after the appearance of Kingpin for a few seconds and now everyone is waiting to see him in action. Through social networks, some images are leaked this afternoon about the appearance of the villain in the season finale of Hawkeye – 87% and the followers of the adventure are losing their minds. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

After a tireless campaign to recover the characters of Daredevil – 93%, the Netflix series, Marvel Studios brought back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin; We saw the first one in a brief cameo during the opening minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and the second will make a stellar appearance in Hawkeye Chapter 6 – 87%. In chapter 5 we see the villain in an image saved on Kate Bishop’s phone, but the next in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% deliver will give us the character at the top.

The new leaked images of Hawkeye have fans on the edge of their seats due to the Kingpin’s appearance resembling that seen in the comics, specifically the title Family Business, a Spider-Man vs Kingpin comic released in 2013. Of course, fans haven’t been able to avoid linking the ending of Spider-Man: No Road Home to the season finale of Hawkeye and some agree that Spider-Man will have a very special cameo in the episode. You can read some fan reactions to the new material below:

Shit, Kingpin is wearing the same suit as in Mark Waid’s SpiderMan: Family Business. It’s great.

Holy shit, #Kingpin is wearing the same suit as in #SpiderMan: Family Business by Mark Waid. SO FCKNG AWESOME pic.twitter.com/ZqXP7WQEOF – Long Live Karen Page (@PagesLifeMatter) December 21, 2021

Everyone praise Kingpin.

All hail to the #Kingpin #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/GCo9oA3F0W – GenerationWest (@ GenerationWest0) December 21, 2021

#KingPin #WilsonFisk #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/2TSaA8pkxf – midia (@allmidias) December 21, 2021

Vincent D’Onofrio he kept quiet about his return as Kingpin for a long time. The actor has not offered interviews on the subject and has only shared a modest image of the series in which only the silhouette of the villain can be seen, perhaps we will know a little more about his position to return tomorrow.

The series of Hawkeye It is inspired by the cartoon created by Matt Fraction Y David aja. It is Ojo de Halcón, published in Spanish by Panini Comics, a title that shows us the life of the character and his intentions to pass the baton to Kate Bishop, a heroine who is not his daughter but who has taken on special relevance in recent years as it becomes part of the Young Avengers, a group of superheroes whose film could already be planned by Marvel Studios. Kate is part of the bright future that Marvel Studios is developing for the next few years, a young superhero who will arrive to inspire all fans.

Marvel Studios already triumphed in Disney Plus with WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Loki – 96%, series that arrived on the platform a few months ago and that quickly became the most watched. With each new chapter they rose to the top of the trends and kept the interest and conversation going for weeks; The company knows that it must release the episodes in this format to maintain subscriptions in the streaming service and not go out of style. Maybe Hawkeye It did not achieve the same success but it will definitely be important in the future of the MCU.

