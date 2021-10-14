The festivities to close 2021 will begin with a bow and arrow. Just over a month after its premiere, Marvel has revealed a new trailer for Hawkeye, the series starring Jeremy Renner in which we will see the avenger being chased by a series of criminals who want him dead. Although we still do not know exactly why or what is at stake with the survival of the hero.

In a new trailer for Hawkeye, Marvel has confirmed that the first two episodes of the series will premiere on November 24. The date had already been confirmed, but it is explained that these two deliveries respond to a gift for fans due to Thanksgiving Day, which is celebrated that week in the United States, a holiday in which the bridge becomes the perfect opportunity for any premiere.

In the new preview, we can see that it is the good Clint who is going to see, together with his family, the musical based on the life of Steve Rogers, although he does not seem very impressed by the number that recreates the battle of New York. It is at that moment that it is explained that he was on vacation with his family when he began to be the victim of the persecution of all kinds of villains who want him dead, although he himself does not know the reason.

The trailer reveals a little more about the comic tone that Hawkeye will have. In one scene we see him, for example, claiming from his enemies that they should have carried more, just before they appear in greater numbers. But we also have more of Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, the protégé that he will take under his wing and whom he will train to become a superhero. Likewise, it stands out that the show is set in the Christmas season.

The decision to launch two episodes during a holiday is not surprising either since, with six installments, this means that the show will conclude precisely the week of Christmas. The interesting thing will be to see if there is any connection between that outcome and the plot of the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Road Home, a film that will premiere a week before this program concludes its transmission on the Disney platform.

There are also many rumors about whether Hawkeye will see more characters from other Marvel sagas return, such as Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. However, this is all speculation. At the moment, it has only been confirmed that Yelena, the character of Florence Pugh that we saw for the first time in Black Widow – 87% will have a role, as they have been told that he was responsible for the death of their sister Natasha. And you will surely want to settle accounts.

Hawkeye will arrive at Disney + on November 24 with two episodes and then one each week. As for the films, the next installment to arrive is Eternals, which will be released on the fifth of that same month. Just a week before Disney Plus Day, a celebration that will take place on the 12th and in which we will surely have more news and insights about the rest of the MCU shows that are on the way, including Ms. Marvel, She-hulk, Moon knight and Secret invasion, all already in production.

