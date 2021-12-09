The Hawkeye Series – 87%, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, is not having as much success with the public as the rest of the titles released this year on Disney + The reason is not entirely clear; It could well be a kind of tiredness from so much Marvel material at this point, or it could be that the tone is not right and the story is not so flashy. At the moment, Phase 4 of the MCU promises multiverses and cosmic villains, so following a more earthly plot between the mob and the spies may not be so appealing. Despite that, during the fourth episode we finally got to see the return of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and a new trailer promises us a fifth episode full of action and revelations.

The series serves two narratives. On the one hand we see Clint Barton trying to adapt to a normal life after losing Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. In addition to mourning, the character tries to reconcile his violent past as Ronin in hopes of a peaceful future. On the other side we have Kate Bishop, a rich and privileged young woman who wants to change the world and follow the path of the superheroes that she admires so much. In the process you must understand that the potential risks are real and go beyond the harm that your body can take. In the same way, the protagonist gradually understands the emotional and psychological weight of saving others.

Hawkeye He already introduced us to Echo (Alaqua Cox) who cannot be considered a common villain, as he has his reasons for persecuting Ronin. Many fans hope that the mention of a certain uncle in the third episode will mark the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, a role he popularized in the Daredevil series – 98%, and that the arrival of Yelena means an important change for history. The fifth episode trailer lets us take a look at new moments of action and more mysteries to solve.

Check out the trailer here:

In the teaser we see the conversation between Kate and Clint, who assures the young woman that things are more dangerous than they seem and that it is better for her to stay away. At this point in the story, Echo, the rest of the mob, a new Black Widow, and a boss whose face they don’t know, all have their sights on the hero. We also see other moments with Yelena, where she is fighting and saying that she must kill Hawkeye. In the post-credits scene of Black Widow – 87%, Yelena is manipulated to believe that Clint is directly responsible for the death of Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and after learning about the deep relationship between the two, it is understood that he wants to take revenge.

Each Disney + Marvel series has featured a key episode, in the case of Hawkeye It seems to be the fifth, which will be called Enemies. According to Bert & Bertie, the episode will drive fans crazy and break the internet. They also assured that, from this point, the tone of the series will change a bit. The first episodes have had many moments of action, but they have also focused on the relationship between the protagonists and the Christmas atmosphere that unites the family. Everything seems to indicate that from next week things will not only get complicated, but they will become more violent and dangerous.

If we already have Yelena’s reveal, what else could excite fans on that same level? Several rumors claim that it is the expected arrival of the Kingpin, but there is also a major mystery related to the Rolex that they stole from the Avengers in the first episode. Clint has not clearly stated who it belongs to, but did say that if a colleague’s identity fell into the wrong hands, it would be discovered. As in this episode we also saw his wife help with an investigation and be quite understanding of his work, other less popular rumors believe that it is her identity that could be in danger. Some believe that Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) could be Mockingbird, but regardless of whether this is true or not, what is possible is that she was also a spy or worked in something related; after all, somewhere they must have met and fell in love.

With so much potential one would expect that Hawkeye have a better rating from now on, but everything will depend on whether the series manages to meet the expectations of the public. All the Marvel series have been linked in some way to advance the great story that is Phase 4, so some fans suggest that this title will open the doors for Secret invasion or Armor wars, in addition to marking the line for the spin-off of Threw out which was already announced.

