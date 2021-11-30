Hawkeye – 87% premiered its first two episodes on November 24 on Disney Plus, making it one of the most watched series on the platform in 39 countries. It stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, who play Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and Kate Bishop respectively. A small mistake made by the executive producer of Hawkeye, Trinh tran, during an interview with Disney Plus, he has unleashed the curiosity and detective instinct that fans have inside, because he apparently has given interesting information that, according to the followers, could confirm the appearance of the super villain Kingpin within the program.

In this next paragraph there is a small spoiler about the second episode of Hawkeye. In the Disney Plus interview, Trinh tran why this series was considered the perfect place to introduce the MCU to the superhero Echo (Alaqua Cox), to which the producer was a bit nervous with the question and commented that although she wanted to answer, it was impossible for her moment and that it would be better to talk about this topic after having seen the rest of the program. The comment of Tran led many followers to speculate about the possible involvement of Vincent D’Onofrio in Hawkeye, who we saw as Kingpin in the popular Netflix Marvel Cinematic Universe series Daredevil – 98%.

In addition to the clues that Tran gave in the interview, the producer almost by mistake revealed in which episode the long-awaited appearance would occur, because when he mentioned to the Disney Plus interviewer that they should talk about Echo after having seen the rest of the chapters, he missed the first letter of the number of the episode in which this event would happen. The Twitter account @Umcnewsupdates published a part of the video with some words about what was heard in the interview, we leave you the tweet below:

During an interview, executive producer Trinh Tran almost revealed which episode the Kingpin cameo will take place in Hawkeye. “We need to talk after you’ve seen the rest of the episodes.” What do you think I was going to say? Fourth or fifth? Check it out below.

You are probably wondering, what does Echo have to do with the possible intervention of Kingpin in the series? The suspicions of the fans are not helpless and without any basis, because in the comics, Echo is the adopted daughter of Wilson Grant Fisk, better known as Kingpin, one of the most feared, dangerous and powerful crime lords in the Marvel Universe, who he is generally depicted as the crime lord of New York City. Kingpin was Spider-Man’s adversary first and then went on to threaten other Marvel heroes, becoming Daredevil’s arch nemesis, as well as a recurring foe to his adopted daughter.

Now that you know what kind of relationship these two characters share, it goes without saying that the alleged confirmation of the entry of this villain in Hawkeye It is the complete opposite of an unfounded rumor, since it would be very logical that the development of the Echo story has its roots in this relationship with his adoptive father. Alaqua Cox is the one who plays Maya Lopez (Echo) in the series, being the first Native American superhero in the MCU and the second with a hearing impairment after Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) from Eternals – 58%. If you haven’t started seeing Hawkeye – 87%, we recommend doing it as soon as possible so you don’t miss out on any of the incredible feats these characters have to display.

