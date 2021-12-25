Hawkeye – 87% had the strangest path between the Marvel series premiered on Disney + On the one hand, it was confirmed that the ratings for this title had not been that good, which may be due to the date it arrived or simply because there was not much interest in this story, which some consider little relevant to Marvel’s Phase 4 and the idea of ​​the multiverses they are developing. On the other hand, the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% stole a lot of the attention of MCU fans, even though they didn’t miss the season finale. Finally, the post-credits scene, an already indispensable element in these projects, was quite disappointing for most.

Nor can it be denied that with Hawkeye something different happened. In general, fans always build theories about the stories and episode after episode they discover other things that confirm or change these theories. Some are crazy like Mephisto on WandaVision – 95% and others are spot on, but not in detail, like Sharon Carter’s twist on Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. However, in the series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld there were practically no surprises. The public was waiting for Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and he appeared as had been speculated, the true identity of Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) was talked about and it was exactly what was believed, and each new episode only confirmed what the viewers had been assuming it was true for weeks.

That’s the real reason the post-credits scene was such a disappointment in general. At the end of Hawkeye we are shown the complete number of the musical inspired by The Avengers – 92%. Although the musical was one of the most dynamic and enjoyable parts for the audience, what was seen in the first episode seemed more than enough. It could even appear throughout the credits and it would have been a nice Christmas surprise from Marvel. Instead, the audience expected one last twist, perhaps on Echo (Alaqua Cox) after killing (or not) the Kingpin, as she will soon have her own series. Now we know that the post-credits scene could have been very different.

Unfortunately, the deleted scene would not necessarily have been a breakthrough for the MCU, although it did reference one of the funniest moments from the final episode. Elaina scott, who, according to ComicBook.com worked in the animation area of ​​several superhero shows from CW and now works in Digital domain, took to Twitter to post the original scene from Hawkeye:

The post-credits scene at the end of Hawkeye was to show the owl leading the “brothers” to their nest, a little sad that they cut it off. It would have been hilarious!

The post credits oh the finale of Hawkeye was meant to have the owl taking the bris to its nest, kinda sad they cut it. Would have been hilarious !! – Anim8rGirl_BlackLivesMatter_SheHer (@ElainaCScott) December 23, 2021

Remember that in one of the most important moments of the season finale, the gangsters are attacking Clint and Kate Bishop on the ice rink and the heroes must use their entire arsenal against them. They eventually launch one of the Pym-powered arrows to reduce a truck. When Kate asks Clint what will happen to the passengers, an owl takes the car, leaving the fate of these characters in the air. This scene Scott mentions just added a bit more to this instant, in something that would definitely have been funny and slightly cruel.

Why did they remove the scene? It is difficult to know. Perhaps the executives decided that the original scene was enough and that having this moment after the credits would be a bit repetitive. Some think it could be a kind of censorship because Disney is always careful, although it does not seem that the scene in question was explicit or anything similar. Many expected this scene to reveal something much more exciting, but it seems that such an approach was never had for this series.

It’s not the first time that a post-credits scene has disappointed audiences. In fact, the very idea of ​​these scenes quickly became a problem for many, who consider that the story must always advance within the film and that it is absurd that many of these scenes carry such an important weight. With Hawkeye it seems like a pretty simple thing. This is the last Marvel premiere of the year and the official closing before Christmas, and we already saw the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so there were not many ways to connect with that and it was better to leave us with the musical.

