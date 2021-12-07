This week a new chapter of Hawkeye is coming – 87%, Disney Plus series that has not had low audience numbers, but that compared to previous Marvel series on the platform, fell short. Will this trend change in the next episodes? According to a new report, very soon the show dedicated to the archer of the Avengers will break the Internet, and there are good reasons to believe that it will be due to the appearance of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

Since the third chapter was released, the word Kingpin became a trend in social networks, and as every Marvel fan knows, this is a villain of superheroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil. In the franchise he had his debut in the skin of Vincent D’Onofrio in the Daredevil series – 93%, Netflix, but the fact that everything done by Marvel TV was not canon, seemed to make it impossible for the actor to return to the role. But not anymore.

According to TV Line, fans could not be wrong in assuming that the hand that touched the cheek to the child version of Maya López / Echo is that of the Kingpin, as episode five is destined to break the internet. What else could be the reason? To this report we can add that Kevin Feige, former president of Marvel Studios and current Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, stated to CinemaBlend, in an interview published yesterday, that Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Hawkeye, the mysterious character that everyone thinks is Kingpin, was introduced as Echo’s uncle, and in the comics the villain acts as his adoptive father, so everything points in that direction. Previously it was seen as a distant dream to see characters that we already knew on television in canonical productions of Marvel Studios, but since Loki – 96% opened the doors to the multiverse, everything seems possible.

Rumors that have been appearing for months assure that Daredevil will return in four Marvel projects, three of which we already know: Spider-Man: No Road Home and the series of Threw out and She-hulk, the fourth project would be a solo movie or series for his character, where it is likely that we will see Kingpin again.

We are in a great moment for fans of Marvel and superheroes in general, next week we will have the fifth episode of Hawkeye that promises to fill the fans with emotion, and the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that is already the most successful of the entire pandemic, and even more, since its success in ticket presale is only compared to that of Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

On Spider-Man: No Way Home Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to return in the Spider-Man roles that catapulted them to fame. Although his participation has not been confirmed yet, it has already been confirmed that three of the villains who appeared in his films will be in the new superhero film: Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

It is also known that we will see Sand-Man and Lizard, but there is no news about the actors who will bring them to life. In Spider-Man 3 – 63% Marko Flint / Sand-Man was played by Thomas Haden Church, and in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% Curt Connors / Lizard was played by Rhys Ifans. Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters next week, in some countries on December 17, while in others a few days earlier. Its world premiere is on December 13, and on that same day the embargo on critics’ reviews ends.