Try as I might, it seems that retirement is not an option for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), and that has been clear throughout all three episodes of Hawkeye – 87% up to now. Now that he teamed up with young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) trying to help her disengage from a criminal conspiracy, the hero stands with his bow and arrows at hand. While it is true that at the moment all the attention is on the next premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home, the new MCU series has a good journey.

Throughout the first chapter the new heroine and her relationship with the battle of The Avengers were introduced – 92% in New York, while Barton tries to lead a common and quiet life with his family. One of the moments that gave the most to talk about during this first presentation was the peculiar presence of musical theater with a play dedicated to heroes called ‘Rogers: The Musical’.

For now, many await the arrival of Yelena Belova on stage and what her meeting with Barton will be like, in addition to that there are those who expect a soon cameo from Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, which would confirm Daredevil’s connection – 98% with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while that is happening, those responsible for the musical number mentioned above are already considering doing more of that for the franchise and have several ideas on the table.

Although the idea of ​​the musical was originally raised only to make an extravagant and even absurd representation showing what those involved have experienced within their own fiction – as had already been done in Thor: Ragnarok – 92% with the theatrical representation in Asgard where Matt Damon has a special participation -, there are those who consider it a good idea to make it happen, including Renner and the production company Trinh tran.

Those responsible for writing the songs of this particular moment are excited by the response of their creation, and would like to continue on this path. During an interview with Comic Book, the writers Marc shaiman and Scott wittman they talked about it.

We would love. I mean, of course, we would love to. So would a lot of other songwriters, so we have to get going. Yes. I’m sure there is probably a full musical already on TikTok. So we would love to. And the Marvel Universe is so expansive, not to mention the multiple universes. Look, now I know things about Marvel. Oh Lord. I hope there are no other composer teams in another multiverse writing this.

Composers have already begun to visualize how a real musical would work in the theater in addition to what was seen in the series, and have even thought of having a section dedicated to Thor: Ragnarok where Hela will sing a catchy song while doing those movements that characterize her so much when wearing her headdress with several horns. On Rogers they also consider a great opportunity his passage through the decade of the 40.

So far, through the Disney Plus series, Kevin Feige has taken the liberty of experimenting with other genres, something that was very notable on WandaVision – 95% and their game within television sitcoms; and perhaps ‘Rogers: The Musical’ marks the beginning of a new career for the MCU.