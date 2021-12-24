Beware SPOILERS!* This article contains spoilers for the latest chapter of ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

‘Hawkeye’ says goodbye to Disney + with the sixth and last chapter of its first season. The latest promo of the streaming platform calls it that, so the door is open to more adventures from Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. But before thinking so long-term, let’s review the keys that this latest episode of Marvel’s most festive series has left us..

As we already saw at the end of the penultimate chapter, Not only did Kate’s mother know the man who gives Clint the creeps but is a forceful partner with the Kingpin because of a huge debt Kate’s father owed to the character of Vincent D’Onofrio. Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) wants to break off relations with Wilson Fisk but he is not willing. We also find out that it was Eleanor who hired Yelena (Florence Pugh) to kill Clint Barton.

The characters of Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner put on their best clothes to attend a party at Rockefeller Center and ask Kate’s mother for an explanation. Knowing that the Kingpin and the chandaleros would get involved they have prepared a whole arsenal of special arrows and are ready to fight back. Eleanor explains to her daughter that she did business with the Kingpin because she had no choice and tries to make her understand that she and her father go through life without thinking about the consequences and she has to go behind fixing their brown ones. He does not give time for more explanations because the real confrontation begins. Clint and Kate are helped by the group of cosplayers in the park and surprisingly by Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), who conveniently went to the party with a sword and can show his fencing talent in front of enemies, positioning himself on the side of the good guys. He has also been a victim of Eleanor because it was she who put him in the records that led him to prison.

In addition to the chandaleros we have Yelena, who does not plan to let Clint escape again. After a wonderful scene between her and Kate in the elevator (we need them to put them together in every possible movie and series), Yelena and Clint end up fighting on the legendary Rockefeller ice rink. At first the murderer does not believe Clint when he tells him that Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificed herself. But the sisters’ secret hiss ends up breaking Yelena and we witness a beautiful scene in which the two most important people in Natasha’s life finally understand that nothing will bring her back and that Clint is telling the truth.. We don’t see Yelena again.

On the other hand we have Maya (Alaqua Cox), who finally makes the decision to get away from her uncle and the world of crime. But when he’s packing his bags, he understands that he can’t leave Kazi (Fra Fee) behind and comes back for him. But Kazi does not want to leave the criminal life because it is the only thing he knows and they end up facing each other. Maya is forced to stick an arrow at Kazi. The Kingpin, who had been fighting Kate at a toy store (with a nod to ‘Big’ at one point), inexplicably survives a massive explosion (and a hit-and-run, and a crush). When he leaves the toy store he meets Maya, who aims at her uncle’s head and shoots. But he does it out of the blue so we don’t know if Vincent D’Onofrio really has been in and out of the MCU in this chapter (we hope not). We know that Maya will have her own series soon when she adopts the alias of ‘Echo’, but for now her story remains like this. Although if Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has also entered the MCU (via ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’) it is hard to believe that Fisk’s path in the franchise has ended so soon.

Kate hands her mother over to the police and leaves with the Bartons for Christmas Day. She and Clint are already partners, Clint himself says so, and he is willing to try that makeover that the young woman suggested, releasing a new suit in this final confrontation. At the time of exchanging gifts Clint gives his wife (Linda Cardellini) the watch he had recovered, and we see that on the back it has the SHIELD logo and a number 19 engraved. This leads to think that it may be Marvel’s way of saying that Laura Barton has a past as a SHIELD agent, specifically Agent 19, which in the comics corresponds to Barbara Morse, aka Mockingbird. The character, who was Hawkeye’s wife (until they split because she was too … lethal), has already appeared in ‘Agents of SHIELD’. Adrianne Palicki played Bobby Morse in the series, so we find ourselves again with the problem of whether ‘Agents of SHIELD’ is part of the MCU or not (each time it paints more than not). And we do not know if Laura Barton will come to be seen as Mocking Bird in the future of the saga or if it is simply a wink to make us see that she understands her husband’s work very well. Will this wink have ramifications for the MCU?

Marvel’s “Christmas Present”

Well, we still won’t know because unfortunately the post-credits scene of the series is “a gift from Marvel Studios” for fans that does not add anything new at the narrative level. It’s just the whole scene from ‘Save the City’, the song from ‘Rogers: The Musical’. Nothing that tells us where the stories of Clint, Kate, Yelena, Maya, Kingpin or even Laura will go in the future. One last detail that we see before the post-credits scene is that Kate is looking for her superhero name and Clint says he has an idea. Then the credits skip, obviously putting ‘Hawkeye’ first, so it may be a way of telling us that Kate is going to inherit the title and Clint is going to retire to stay with his family. Technically his biggest headache, Kingpin, has been eliminated. But they leave the door ajar enough so that he can come back in another title or a second season if need be.

Our next appointment with the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be on May 6 with the theatrical release of ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’. At Disney + the next series we will see will be ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Ms. Marvel ‘and’ She-Hulk ‘. None of the three have an exact release date.