Hawkeye TV miniseries – 87% will hit Disney Plus on November 24, and we can see Jeremy Renner playing the famous MCU character Clint Barton, better known as Hawkeye, alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. In addition, the program will feature the performance of other renowned celebrities, such as Vera Farmiga (El Conjuro – 86%), and Tony Dalton (Matando Cabos – 53%), who in a recent interview for ComicBook.com talked about the process they went through to get integrated into this series.

Marvel is known for wanting to keep its projects safe from unexpected leaks, which is why the company has very strict policies regarding what is shared with its workers. No matter who, Marvel keeps all the details of its productions under lock and key until the last moment, even for the actors. An example is the case of Vera farmiga, who in the interview talked about how she had no idea of ​​the role she was going to play in Hawkeye even though he had already signed a contract. The actress commented that she could not read the complete script before accepting, everything was given to her little by little when she was already part of the cast. Farmiga (Love Without Stops – 91%, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas – 63%, The Conjuring – 86%) said the following:

There were many things that were not clear to me when I took on the role. I didn’t even read everything when I was cast. I did not know what I expected. It was all very slow, like … maybe you have to earn their trust or something. I don’t know, maybe it’s because everything is so confidential, you know, secret. The project is protected and they slowly handed it over to me.

The famous actress from the saga of The spell had to accept not knowing everything about his character, because these are the rules of the company. Another similar situation occurred with the actor Tony dalton (Killing Cabos – 53%, The Perfect Dictatorship – 80%, Better Call Saul – 100%), as he assures that he did not even know what role he had signed for before entering the project. Dalton said that by the time he learned the identity of the character he was going to play, he realized that the character was very different from his original comic book counterpart. These were his words:

They venture into new things about the character that don’t even come close to what the original was. For example, originally Jack Duquesne was Clint’s mentor in the comics, and that’s something that’s not happening at all in the series. So this is something that mixes the new with the old and navigates through it, trying to make the most of it.

In September 2018, Marvel Studios announced that it would be developing several exclusive series for Disney Plus, focused on minor characters from the MCU. The development of Hawkeye began in April 2019 and filming in December 2020 in New York City, now its first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus this November 24.

Also expected in the series are Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (Black Widow), Fra Fee as Kazi, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez (Echo), Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Brian d’Arcy James in a role. which has yet to be revealed. Although there are no more details of the series, it is known that the plot will be located in New York after the Hulk’s crash, where Clint Barton must work shoulder to shoulder with Kate Bishop to face enemies from his past such as Ronin and so on. to be able to return to his family before Christmas.

