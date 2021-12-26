Hawkeye – 87% became one of the most anticipated products on the small screen as it was a title completely developed by Disney and Marvel Studios. The chapters arrived and with them endearing characters that became the obsession of many, however, we also witnessed the return of a long-awaited character in the MCU: Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, an actor who had already immortalized him in Daredevil – 93%. The villain was shot in the final chapter and now everyone is wondering if he will return. Vincent he has no idea.

The idea of ​​television series on Disney Plus was reinforced by the success seen in titles such as The Mandalorian – 91%. The mouse company saw that the television business is good for its greatest characters of the moment and they are making the most of it. With Hawkeye brought back Kingpin, the main antagonist of Daredevil, and the fans were delighted. Unfortunately, the marvel did not linger for long and it is now unknown if the character will return in the future despite being mortally wounded (probably). The camera does not focus on the moment of the shot, so some suspect that the Kingpin will return, just as he does in the comics.

Vincent D’Onofrio interviewed Collider about the Kingpin’s death in the final chapter of Hawkeye And the 62-year-old actor reveals that he doesn’t know what will happen in the future, but that he hopes to return:

I can comment personally. I cannot comment on any fact because [Marvel Studios] He just doesn’t tell me … So, it made me hope that I’ll continue, and it still makes me feel that way. I mean, in my mind, she definitely shot him. I walked away from Daredevil and at first I thought, ‘Maybe he will come back somehow.’ And then very quickly after that, I thought I would walk away forever … So I had always hoped that because the fans wanted him back, then he would come back. So, I feel the same now.

The production of Hawkeye was interrupted for a considerable period of time due to the Jeremy Renner scandal, when in 2019 he was accused by his ex-wife of domestic violence. Marvel Studios did not comment on the matter and the actor maintained a long silence on social networks and before the press. That was forgotten and now Hawkeye is back for a new adventure on the Disney Plus platform. The series has worked to introduce new characters that will definitely have a greater impact on the future of the MCU, but we will have to wait a while until we know the scope.

Marvel Studios has a long way to go. Their superheroes have been on the market for more than ten years but people don’t seem to get bored with them. Avengers: Endgame – 95% managed to raise US $ 2,798 billion worldwide, but the company is looking for even bigger and more impressive numbers. Phase 4 of the MCU has already begun and has presented us with new heroes willing to be part of the next great adventure, we just hope that the writers manage to put a little more heart in their story, something that is definitely not lacking.

Right now, Marvel Studios is overflowing with movie theater success with Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, the highest grossing film of 2021 that continues to line pockets around the world. Next up will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with a premiere scheduled for May 6, 2022.

