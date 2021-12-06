Beware SPOILERS!* This article contains spoilers for the third episode of ‘Hawkeye’

The third episode of ‘Hawkeye’ finally presents us with Maya Lopez, the character of Alaqua Cox that we only saw at the end of the previous chapter. As we discovered at Disney + Day, Maya will be quite important in the future of the MCU because she will have her own series soon. But in this chapter of ‘Hawkeye’, titled ‘Echoes’, we get a quick look at who this woman is at the head of the Tracksuit Mafia.

As we can see, Maya is the daughter of one of the leaders of this gang of thugs, a man who is very good to her and who instills in her that he is very special. Maya is deaf, and although her father promised to take her to a specialized school, due to financial difficulties she ends up having to go to a public school. Maya’s father points her to a karate school and it is there that we see one of the new mysteries of ‘Hawkeye’. Together with his father we see his “uncle”, or rather only part because the shot does not show him in its entirety and we only get to glimpse a man in a suit who also acts affectionately with the girl. Clint (Jeremy Renner) will then explain to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) that “there is someone above Maya, someone you don’t want to cross paths with,” and Kazi (Fra Fee), one of Maya’s henchmen, mentions again his “uncle” in the present, quite fearful of him.

From the Netflixverse …

Who is this mysterious man? There is a main theory among Marvel fans and it is that Its large size and that suit dress reminds you of someone: Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin. The character who was played by Vincent D’Onofrio in the ‘Daredevil’ series is related in the comics to Maya because he acts as her adoptive father and is the one who introduces her to the world of crime even though she has a much larger gray scale. Since the rights of the Marvel characters “rented” to Netflix have returned to the House of Ideas, it has been rumored that the return of Daredevil or Kingpin should not be far away. Having featured a criminal gang “who started small but have grown up” with “a guy at the helm who will do anything to make the operation grow,” as Clint puts it, Kingpin’s profile fits the bill. But let’s not anticipate events, we will have to continue watching the adventures of Clint and Kate to find out if the fans are right and who plays him if not Vincent D’Onofrio again (something that the Castilian dubbing could have already confirmed).

‘Eye of Hawk’ will premiere its fourth episode on wednesday, december 8. The series (or season) will consist of six episodes in total.