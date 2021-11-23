11/23/2021 at 06:54 CET

Point guard Trae Young maintained his good wrist touch and with 30 points, including 21 that he scored in the second half, he became the leader of the offensive game of the Atlanta Hawks, who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101, while Swiss center Clint Capela asserted his presence in the inner game by contributing a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds. The victory was the fifth achieved by the Hawks in the series of five they have played at home. A game after hitting 52% of their field goals on Saturday against the Hornets, the Hawks had another 54% Monday night in the first half and 48% at the end of the game.

Rookie point guard, 19-year-old Australian Josh Giddey, had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Canadian forward Luguentz Dort added another 15 points, which did not prevent the Thunder from losing. Oklahoma City did not have its leading scorer, Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed his first game of the season with a right ankle injury.

The Thunder eliminated a 10-point deficit in the second quarter and tied the score at 56 when rookie backup center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made a pair of free throws with 3:01 left. The joy lasted 30 seconds, until forward Cam Reddish hit a long-range triple and the Hawks regained the lead and never lost it again.

Atlanta improved to 6-0 with the starting lineup of Young, Capella, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins. The Hawks are also 8-1 at home and 1-8 on the road.. Oklahoma City (6-11) struggled to keep up in the second half and Atlanta extended the six-point lead at halftime to 93-71 in the third quarter.

The Thunder only scored 11 points in the third period and finished the game with 40% from the field and 26% from 3-pointers (10 of 38). Argentine forward Gabriel Deck went out to the field for a minute with Oklahoma and left without statistical activity.