Studio Ghibli has won the hearts of millions of people around the world for the incredible films it has released in its name. Although Hayao Miyazaki announced his retirement on many occasions, the Japanese director never feels satisfied with inactivity. He recently released a bit of information for The New York Times, stating that his next movie (his last) will be a total fantasy. On the way there is surely another endearing work that will win global recognition.

We all know the name of Hayao Miyazaki, the Japanese animation director who has done too much for the genre and the world. His legend is more than known and even Pixar has enormous devotion to him, that is why we saw some small appearances of Totoro in Toy Story 3 – 99%. Hayao is still working on his next film, an adventure based on the novel How Do You Live ?, written by Genzaburō Yoshino and published in 1937. The story follows a 15-year-old teenager as he grapples with poverty, spiritual growth, and generally the experience of being human.

Hayao Miyazaki, through its producer Toshio suzukistated that the adaptation of How Do You Live? it will be “a fantasy on a grand scale” and we cannot imagine it otherwise. Although not all Studio Ghibli films have been directed by Miyazaki, those made by the filmmaker stand out for being the best, always loaded with fantastic touches that amaze the audience and leave our spirit a little better than before.

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki and his friend Isao Takahata, who take the reins of his greatest passion and give meaning to one of the most important animation studios in all of history. Among his best works we can find Castle in the Sky – 95%, Ponyo and the Secret of the Little Mermaid – 92%, The Wind Rises – 88%, Porco Rosso – 94%, The Incredible Moving Castle – 87%, Princess Mononoke – 92%, Tales from Earthsea – 41%, My Neighbor Totoro – 93%, Kiki: Home Delivery – 96% and Spirited Away – 97%, the latter winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2002.

Studio Ghibli got in greater contact with its fans when the arrival of its films to the Netflix platform was announced in 2020. HBO managed to obtain licenses in the United States, however, Netflix executives in the rest of the world knew how to act with a sharp sagacity and they managed to sign the necessary agreements to take the tapes to all corners of the world (except the United States and Japan). Since April 1 of last year we have 21 Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix showcasing their charm to users and guiding them on wonderful journeys that all members of the whole family can join with incredible results. The studio’s animated adventures give way to reflection and enchantment through life, a glimpse of Japanese folklore and fantasy that should not be missed.

Unfortunately, the only Studio Ghibli movie not available on the Netflix platform is Tomb of the Fireflies – 97% and the reasons are simply legal. The rights to this tape are not available to the company because it actually belongs to another company. Meanwhile, fans must wait for the next movie of Hayao Miyazaki, work that at the moment does not have a release date but that will surely cause a sensation during its release time. Will the new adventure return to shake our hearts as usual? It is likely to arrive sometime late in 2022.

