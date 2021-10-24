Master and apprentice will reunite in an upcoming Disney Plus title. According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources claim that Hayden Christensen has joined the cast of Ahsoka, a live-action series about the Jedi warrior of the same name. As is easy to imagine, the Canadian histrion will be back in the role of Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, a character he played in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Details about Ahsoka remain in the shadows. In December 2020, Disney only reported that the series was in development thanks to the same people in charge of The Mandalorian (producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni). It was also revealed that Rosario Dawson would wear the shoes of the titular character. Recall that the same actress gave life to Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian and her performance earned her praise from the public.

Since we do not know the plot of the future program, we can only imagine how much weight the character of Hayden Christensen will have. Nor is it easy to guess how it will appear in the script. Ultimately, Lucasfilm assured that Ahsoka would be part of the same group of interconnected stories that include The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett. In this way, the three titles coincide in that – within the chronological line of the Star Wars universe – they are positioned immediately after The Return of the Jedi, a film where Darth Vader loses his life after rebelling against the Emperor.

That said, one possibility is that Hayden Christensen only participates in the Ahsoka series through flashbacks. If so, such glimpses into the past could even go back to Republic times, before Anakin Skywalker decides to go over to the Dark Side. On the other hand, it is also possible that Ahsoka Tano’s former master appears to her as a Force ghost. What option do you prefer? Or do they have some other theory?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming for Ahsoka will begin in early 2022.

But let’s not rush! Before reuniting with his former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker – or Darth Vader, rather – has a pending appointment with his old master. Hayden Christensen’s return to the multi-million dollar franchise also includes the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, where the Canadian actor will once again share credits with Ewan McGregor.

This upcoming Disney Plus show wrapped filming last month. It is scheduled to premiere on the Mouse streaming sometime next year. He directs Deborah Chow and his cast is complemented by Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, in the role of Owen and Beru Lars, Luke Skywalker’s uncles.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Source: CinePremiere