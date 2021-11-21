With her brand new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Salma Hayek claims to have healed a terrifying moment that she lived many years ago on the famous Los Angeles boulevard.

The 55-year-old Mexican actress, whose credits include “From Dusk Till Dawn”, “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” and “Frida”, recounted his star on Friday that before becoming famous, when he was still trying to make his way in the film industry, was walking down Hollywood Boulevard with two friends came to visit from Mexico when a man on the street who did not respond a compliment was he offended and began to chase them with a knife.

I ran as fast as I could, ”he said. “Nobody helped us.”

After a while, she said they got into a store where she ended up struggling with the man, until a couple of people disarmed him and helped her and her friends.

Every time I think of Hollywood Boulevard, that’s what I remember. And the truth is, when I went home that night, I said, ‘What am I doing here? Nobody loves Me. They almost killed me today. ‘

He also remembered once that he went to the movies and the person behind him kicked his seat and said: “Mexican, don’t you sit in front of me, go back to your country.” And another in which she was in a line to buy coffee and a person pulled her by the arm, took her out of the line and told her that she would not stand behind a Mexican woman.

He recalled that in the movie studios they even told him: “Why don’t you go back to Mexico to make soap operas? You will never get a job here. “

But I stayed, ”he said, receiving loud applause from the audience. “I stayed and I want to tell everyone here, all my dear fans, if you are wondering what gave me the courage to stay, it was you. Because even though they didn’t know me here in Hollywood, all Latinos in the United States knew who I was, they understood that I came with dreams, like them. I saw them everywhere and they recognized me, and those fans have been with me for 37 years. In difficult times they gave me the courage ”.

Hayek, dressed in an elegant black dress with silver embroidery and a puffy skirt, was accompanied by her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Before posing smiling with his star, he said to those present: “Find what you love … I stayed for the love of cinema.”

Hayek’s star acknowledges an extensive career with titles such as “Spy Kids,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” Marvel’s “Eternals” and the television series “30 Rock.”

“Eternals” director Chloe Zhao and actor Adam Sandler, with whom the actress worked on “Grown Ups” 1 and 2, gave speeches in her honor.

The power of women in many cultures is associated with the moon, so I think it is natural for Salma Hayek to receive her star on the night of the longest and most powerful lunar eclipse in 580 years, ”said Zhao. “I’m so thankful that Salma agreed to play Ajak on ‘Eternals.’ Ajak is a leader, a mother, and a healer; Salma is not only an amazing actress, she also takes on these roles in real life. “

She mentioned as an example a long night of filming in which the actress convinced her to take a break and made her listen to music with her head on her lap, and how when she made mistakes or faced criticism, she taught her techniques to deal with pain. ADVERTISING

Salma is a woman of incredible talent, depth and compassion, ”he added. “She is such a brave woman that she made her own path without ever allowing herself to be pigeonholed by anyone.”

Sandler, for his part, delivered a speech full of jokes and more than one rudeness, but more seriously he said he was honored to be there to “support one of the best actresses of our generation.”

Hayek thanked them for opening new doors for him in superhero and comedy movies, respectively.

Just this year, the Mexican actress has released three films: “Bliss” (“Dicha”) with Owen Wilson, as well as “Eternals” and “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”. Next week he will also appear on “House of Gucci” (“Gucci House”), with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.

Source: Excelsior