12/26/2021 at 7:53 PM CET

At a very complicated time of the season due to the plague of injuries that plague the Barça dressing room and which have been aggravated by the announcement of Pierre Oriola’s positive on Christmas Eve, this Sunday at least Sarunas Jasikevicius has received excellent news.

And is that American Nigel Hayes has rejoined training with the team after returning precisely on December 24 to Barcelona after completing a heavy quarantine in an Athenian hotel room.

The former Zalgiris player tested positive on December 16 hours before the Barça team prevailed in a very difficult match on the Panathinaikos court by 82-85 and that he had to follow on television from the hotel.

Hayes was all joy this Sunday at the Palau

| @FCBBASKET

With the aggravation that Hayes that 16-D turned 27 years old, the squad and the coaching staff decided to sing ‘happy birthday’ to him at the hotel in a ‘good vibes’ that overflowed from all sides. Without a doubt, that is one of the keys to this Barça.

Hayes has not stopped working in the hotel room in Athens And, although he lacks mobility since he will need a few days, the truth is that he has been quite fit and eager to help the team, so he could even return this Tuesday.

For its part, Pierre Oriola will remain confined for 10 days after his positive referral and he will not be on Tuesday at the Palau against MoraBanc Andorra or on Thursday at the Bitci Baskonia court in the Euroleague. And he would serve the quarantine on January 2, so almost certainly he will not be able to be that night in the classic league either.

Oriola will not play again this year because of the covid

| .

The other casualties

As for the rest of the injured, Sergi Martínez suffered a severe sprain in his right ankle December 14 in the first quarter after scoring two triples on the Red Star court and he is evolving very well. So much so that he should be on January 2 against Real Madrid and it is not ruled out for Thursday at the Buesa Arena.

For his part Nick Calathes has started doing track work after the proximal fracture of the left fibula that he suffered on November 18 at the Palau against CSKA Moscow and is expected to return around Three Kings Day.

Calathes, against CSKA before injuring himself

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Cory Higgins has suffered from heavy low back pain since missing the November 7 game on the Obradoiro track and the news is very positive. The conservative treatment is working and he could be back with the group from the second week of January.

By last, Àlex Abrines underwent surgery on September 16 for a patellofemoral injury in his left knee And, if everything runs its course, it is expected for the end of January or the beginning of February, although in its case the process will require time after at least four months off the slopes.

All these casualties have motivated the signing in principle until the end of February of the American Dante Exum, who continues to show an upward trend with his remarkable match against UNICS Kazan as the main exponent.