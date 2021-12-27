

Hazard has not had the expected continuity with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of Real Madrid.

Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR / . / .

The little football activity that Eden Hazard has had this season at Real Madrid since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, has begun to cause concern in Belgium national coach Roberto Martínez who is used to having the forward in top form.

“The lack of matches is a concern, of course, because it is a new situation for Hazard, who has never been in a situation like this and it can be very difficult “Martinez declared in an interview published by the Eleven Sports channel.

In that sense, the coach with Spanish nationality, expressed that has seen the forward fully recovered of the injuries that have haunted him for the past two years.

“I see that you are now recovered. He played very well against Estonia and He no longer thinks if he is going to have any pain, he does not feel painIt moves freely, ”said Martínez.

Since the return of Italian Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid coach, Hazard has not been one of his favorite footballers, At least that has been seen during the first half of the current season in which he was a substitute in most of the games.

However, given the recent absences of players like Rodrygo and Asensio, the former Chelsea player has been able to start in the last two games against Cádiz and Athletic Club, and has shown better performance, so his little playing time could improve for next year.

Despite being concerned about Hazard’s situation, Roberto Martínez does not relate this moment to the Qatar 2022 World Cup since he considers that he still has to go for that event and trusts that the forward can regain his level by then.

“I don’t think we are at that point yet because we have the summer. After the summer we will have to find our way in the three months preceding the World Cup. I know how he trains, I see the way he tries to overcome this challenge, because it is a completely different challenge in your career. For now there is no need to worry, it is something that we will reevaluate after the summer ”, he concluded.

