11/19/2021 at 16:00 CET

The Real Madrid striker, Eden Hazard, is one of the most noted players at the Santiago Bernabéu for his poor performance. Since he arrived in the summer of 2019, the player has only played 45.4% of the games and has been the protagonist in 12 goals with five goals and seven assists..

The Belgian, who has lived in a constant loop of physical problems since arriving in the capital, He has only played 54 of the 119 official Real Madrid matches since the club paid out 115 million euros– He has suffered up to 15 injuries, the last one a serious thigh injury.

The former Chelsea has added only 415 minutes between all competitions this 2021/22 season spread over 11 games, where you have registered an attendance. His situation at Real Madrid is complicated: with a contract until June 30, 2024, the player has suffered a reduction in its market value to 25 million euros.

Vinícius, trusted by Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is experiencing his best season since arriving in the capital: has a total of nine goals and seven assists in 2021/22. The team’s own coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has assured on more than one occasion that he prefers the Brazilian ahead of Hazard on the left wing

The Brazilian is going through a heyday and is being the most decisive player alongside Karim Benzema in the offensive zone, while the club is also trying to close the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, who ends his contract with PSG at the end of the season. The president, Florentino Pérez, already tried last summer, without success.