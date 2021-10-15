10/14/2021

On at 21:03 CEST

They are human and they proved it. Barça did not have their best afternoon in Denmark but knew how to react to a combative and very daring Koge who put the Giráldez in trouble for sixty minutes. The goals of Rolfö and Jenni Beautiful they were worth to add three more points in the group stage of the Champions League and put the direct towards the quarterfinals.

HB Koge

Barça

HB Koge

Marckese; Svendsen; Fitzgerald; Carusa; Pedersen; Pokorny (Hornemann, 89 ‘); Jankovska (Sajewich, 82 ‘); Floe; Markvadsen; Obaze; Farge

Barça

Cloths; Torrejón; Jana (Mapi León, 46 ‘); Pereira; Melanie (Leila, 63 ‘); Bruna (Aitana, 46 ‘); Engen (Patri G., 46 ‘); Jenni Beautiful; Hansen; Rolfö (Oshoala, 71 ‘); Martens

Goals

Rolfö (0-1, 63 ‘), Jenni Hermoso (0-2, 90 + 5’)

Referee

Esther Staubli (SUI). Yellow Melanie and Svendsen

Incidents

Capelli Sport Stadium. Match corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the Champions League.

Missing in action

Barça started badly. Came out Giráldez with an unpublished eleven in all lines, with Rolfö of ‘nine’ and Jenni Beautiful and Bruna indoor. The culés were not used to such an arrangement and this game with fire took its toll. The inaccuracies in the center of the field and the improper defensive errors of the best team in Europe cost the Catalans several scares in the first half.

As soon as the game started, the Danes had to open the scoring. A quick backlash from Floe, who won the game Pereira and yielded to Caruso. She was forced Cloths to reject with the foot. Hansen responded with a great individual action that stopped Marckese at ground level. But again, more scares. One of Carusa, who could save Torrejon. And another of Fitzgerald, which stopped Pereira under sticks. The zero draw was the best news for Barça in the first minutes.

It cost Barça horrors, dominating at stake but not sometimes, to impose their football on the artificial turf of a cold Denmark. The transitions of the locals, who were forgiving and forgiving, did a lot of damage to those of Giráldez. And, very orderly, they did not leave spaces. But the Catalans took the helm of the game. All the danger came from Hansen’s right winger, by far the best. Martens, Rolfö and Jenny They appeared little by little and caressed the one to zero. But the goals did not come and Barça ended up asking for the time.

Blaugrana gunpowder

Came to Giráldez rest like May water. The Vigo took advantage of the gunpowder that he kept on the bench to redirect the situation. Switched to Engen, Jana and Bruna by Patri, Mapi Leon and Aitana. Barça came out more plugged in the second half and they were about to open the scoring first Jenny, after a perfect center of Hansen, and later Aitana.

The Catalans began to intimidate with more and more approaches to the Danish goal and the expected goal arrived. Recovery of Aitana, band opening for Martens and center of the Dutch that Rolfö sent to the bottom of the net Marckese. Barça was already breathing, they hadn’t had so much difficulty scoring since the Super Cup semifinal in January against Atlético de Madrid.

The Catalans took it more calmly but insisted on the search for the second. With the input of Mapi Leon the culés had gained security behind and, with Patri, order in the center of the field. Hansen had found in Aitana a gold partner and together they starred in the clearest occasions of the second half. The Catalans dominated and the only goal was missing. They had it first Jenny and later Leila, but found no gap between the Danish defense. And when it seemed that, in the addition, the game had been seen for sentence, the Madrilenian marked the second from eleven meters. The culés return from Denmark with the second victory in the group stage in a match that they have had to put on in an unusual setting. But they won, and sometimes when freshness is lacking, it is also important to add three at a time.