10/13/2021 at 10:19 PM CEST

She suffered in her own flesh, as captain of Paris Saint-Germain, the Barça ‘steamroller’ that left them out of the Göteborg Champions League final. Now, Irene Paredes She is one of them and she is very clear that if she has come to Barcelona it is to help the team win everything again.

“The message from the dressing room is very clear & rdquor ;, assured the Basque at the press conference prior to today’s game against HB Koge, “We are going for the Champions League, we want to repeat what we did last season. We work very hard every day for it; the cover letter is there and we want to continue in this line “.

More than adapted

Her debut with Barça was the one she dreamed of: she dressed as a Barça player for the first time in the first women’s Gamper in history, at the Johan Cruyff, against Juventus and with a goal included. It seemed that he had been playing in Barcelona for years. And it is that he has really shared a selection with Alexia, Jenni Beautiful, Cloths, Patri, Mapi Leon, Aitana, Pereira or Mariona, among others who are now her teammates: “that’s why adaptation is being so easy, I knew many of them well,” she confessed.

“I feel very good here, it is totally what I expected,” added the one from Legazpi, “before coming I had been informed a lot to know what I was going to find, and what I have found it is a very competitive team that tries to improve every detail“.

Set ball, pending subject

One of these “details to improve” is the set piece, a pending issue for the team led by Giráldez. It is the cause of the only two goals that Barça have conceded, so far this season, against Alavés and against Arsenal. And they also suffered it in the preseason against Lyon and the Houston Dash. “So far it has not penalized us much,” he said. Walls, “but in other situations it can be key; we are giving it a lot of importance and it is something we work on every day to correct “.

Next to Mapi Leon The Basque was sensational at the cut of any against Atlético and this defensive wall that has always worked so well with ‘La Roja’ has come to Barcelona to stay.