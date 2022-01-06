AT&T and Warner Media took an incredible surprise in 2021, and that is that HBO and HBO Max subscribers worldwide increased to 73.8 million at the end of the year, surpassing the company’s projections, which had been only 70 million. More and more people choose to choose HBO Max as their favorite streaming service, since the content that the platform offers is increasingly broad and of better quality. Although not much has passed since its arrival, HBO Max has quickly established itself as a competent option in the market.

In a recent interview for Deadline, the CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason kilar, said that 2021 was a year in which HBO Max made its way into the industry. In addition, he reported that the streaming service is already available in 46 countries after starting to be implemented globally in June of last year. Later in the conversation, when asked about the divide between American and non-American subscribers, Kilar he objected, saying AT&T planned to release those figures when fourth-quarter earnings are officially released later this month.

HBO Max was launched in the United States on May 27, 2020, in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29, 2021, and in Andorra, Spain and the Nordic countries on October 26 of the same year. Although HBO Max was created primarily to host content from the HBO group of premium channels, the platform now serves primarily as a content hub for WarnerMedia’s various film and television properties, offering a variety of original programming and company content as well. as additional content licensed through third-party distributors.

HBO Max got off to a very slow start before finding his footing. But thanks to the good work of the company and the preference of users, the platform has been able to put itself on the right track. Additionally, the growth of this platform has been fueled by WarnerMedia’s controversial strategy of releasing a list of movies simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service, such as Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, Mortal Kombat – 74%, Space Jam: A New Age – 64%, The Suicide Squad – 91%, Dune – 75% and Matrix Resurrections – 65%. Another important and key point to the success of the platform is its price, as it is considered one of the most affordable.

Prior to the launch of HBO Max, WarnerMedia indicated that the service would have 10,000 hours of content, including HBO content (original series, documentaries and specials), Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures and 20th Century Studios. Outside of WarnerMedia, the service also offers titles from The Criterion Collection, and has a long-term partnership with BBC Studios. Additionally, HBO Max acquired the broadcast rights to several Comedy Central series, including South Park, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, South side Y The Other Two; with the latter two becoming Max Originals series.

There is no doubt that HBO Max is one of the best options to choose from among current streaming services. Its accelerated growth is a reflection of its diverse content and according to projections, it appears that the popularity of the service will continue to increase. So far they have not reported any change with respect to the monthly contract price, and it is expected that it will remain that way, as this is one of the main factors of their success.

