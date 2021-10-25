The wait is over and from tomorrow we will have the last great streaming platform in Spain: HBO Max.

Since it was announced, it has been filling the headlines and it is no wonder. HBO Max is the great effort by WarnerMedia to gain subscribers and compete directly with Netflix and Disney +. This is a platform that comes to replace HBO and brings multiple news that you should know.

The two big questions about HBO Max were resolved a few weeks ago: it arrives in Spain October 26, tomorrow, and the price of HBO is maintained.

This last detail in the price is important when expect an increase after becoming the most expensive platform of this type in the United States. In any case, given the latest changes in Netflix, it cannot be ruled out that it will become more expensive when it settles in Spain.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

A renewed application

As we say, HBO Max comes to replace HBO. The expected improvements are immediate in some of the hitches that were historically most found on this platform, starting with its application which is still one of the most cumbersome.

It will not only be more intuitive, will also have a optimized use of profiles and will include a new parental control system. We suppose that in this his broader and adult catalog plays an important role in some respects.

It also covers one of the great demands that existed and 4K content is coming to HBO Max in droves. In addition, many content will also have a Dolby Atmos option. There is no point in maintaining standards worse than those made possible by televisions sold today.

If you want to see Formula 1 or motorcycling, you can do so on DAZN, a platform that offers a 30-day free trial with no commitment to stay.

Cinema, a lot of cinema, and soon

But we cannot forget that HBO Max has been advertised first and foremost as a platform for great movie premieres.

The most important blockbusters of the AT&T conglomerate to land on HBO Max shortly after being released in theaters, about 45 days, if not simultaneously, as it happens in the United States. Also, compared to Disney +, they will not be box office, but will go within the subscription price.

Anyway, starting tomorrow we will get to know your catalog better because the rights of many films are not exactly the same as in the United States, although looking to the future we imagine that there will be a similarity on both sides of the Atlantic.

For now, we will have to wait for the HBO application to be updated and see if there is a boost in the number of subscribers. The bet is very important on the part of the company and HBO Max promises a lot, in some respects to be the most powerful option, now it remains to see what reality is like.