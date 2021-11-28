It didn’t take long for HBO Max subscribers to realize that the version of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – The 75% that was in the streaming service’s catalog was not the same as the one that hit theaters at the beginning of last year. If you are one of those who recently entered the application or the website, it is quite possible that you have encountered a censored cut of the film that at the time of its release was rated R, for those over 17 years old, due to the violence in its scenes, in addition to the strong language and all the madness that comes with a DC movie starring Harley Quinn.

Well, recently users noticed that the film was much more docile compared to its cinematic cut, and it turns out that it was, basically, the same version that they have been showing on television from time to time. News of this sudden change quickly spread on social media and fans were unhappy to learn that the adaptation had been censored. From obscene visual jokes and profanity, there are plenty of details that earned it the rating it got before it was released in theaters. Since it was the first R-rated movie from DC’s Extended Universe that wasn’t an alternate edit to a movie that’s already released, fans were concerned that the original version would be lost forever on the service, but thankfully that’s not. the case.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed to . that the streaming version adapting the Birds of Prey comics was accidentally added instead, and that the R-rated movie will be back on the platform very soon, though at the moment. From the first reports, as Comic Book indicates, the censored version of the film is still in the catalog and not the original.

We know that the director Cathy Yan had to “fight” with the executives of said film studio to keep certain scenes within the film, despite the fact that it is clear that they still interfered in her work, that although it is one of the best films in the franchise, and a great version of its protagonist, could have been a bit more different than allowing the filmmaker to have full creative control.

On one occasion, she pointed out that moments from the film, like those in Roman Sionis’s (Ewan McGregor) club, would be very difficult to appear intact in a cut made for cable television. The director managed to make some of the most “difficult to see” scenes of the film remain in it without any change, but with what happened we understand her words more. The censored version that appeared out of nowhere on HBO Max is precisely the one that has been airing on TNT.

She admitted it once, when she was interviewed by Comic Book:

I’ll be honest: we had to fight to keep that scene because it was awkward. It was risky, and we had to fight to maintain it. There are cuts to the movie without it. I am very happy that we kept it because I think it is important. I think a lot of people have been very affected by that scene. I think it’s a huge turning point for Roman; It’s a huge turning point for Canary, and the way we filmed was not about sexual violence against women. It was more about Roman, than he is capable of. and Canary seeing him for who he really is for the first time. Now, she can completely separate from him, and I thought it was a really important scene. So we fight for it.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% premiered just before theaters closed at the start of the pandemic and made enough money not to be considered a disaster, but it has yet to be confirmed if there will eventually be a sequel. However, it is not without praise and many believe that it is not only an entertaining story but that it is the best presentation of Harley Quinn on the big screen.

