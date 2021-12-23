2021 has undoubtedly been one of the great years for streaming platforms that have continually released new content. For 2022 HBO Max reveals, through its trailer, some surprises that we will tell you below.

HBO Max has released a preview of what will be the entire arsenal of films and series that will arrive in its catalog next year, including the long-awaited House of the Dragon series, the spin-off of Game of Thrones, the first series of the DCEU. about Peacemaker, along with a series of iconic HBO content such as Westworld or Gossip Girl.

Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong, Duney or The Matrix were just some of the powerful films that the platform released this 2021 both on the big screen and on the streaming service simultaneously.

For next year, Warner Bros has already confirmed that will return to exclusive theatrical releases. And it is that the news in which it was reported that the premieres would be simultaneous irritated producers, editors and the entire team behind these great projects, who considered that their works deserved an exclusive premiere on the big screen.

Warner Bros reached an agreement with Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, to an exclusive sale of 45 days starting in 2022. This means that Warner Bros movies will need to be in theaters for at least this long before they can appear on platforms.

However, at the moment HBO Max names six films that will only reach the platform: House Party, Father of the Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunty Moonshot. All of them probably serve as a premise for what they want to launch later, since some hits such as Batgirl, along with 10 others who have not yet wanted to reveal.

As for the series, some will be included such as the new season of Euphoria; Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a drama series that will chronicle the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s; the end of His Dark Materials, plus The White House Plumbers and We Own This City.

In 2022 HBO Max will also present the Love & Death series with Elizabeth Olsen, the Gremlins animated series, and the DMZ dystopian miniseries, based on Brian Wood’s comic book series, set during World War II.

With all this on the table we will have to wait for the new year to be able to enjoy these series and movies, apart from many others with which they will surely surprise us.