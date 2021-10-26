In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

HBO Max arrives in Spain, the new platform with the best series, movie and content productions from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and much more.

A renewed streaming video platform, HBO Max, is now available in Spain. Is about the evolution of the previous HBO Spain, but with much more content that you can enjoy from the comfort of your living room, mobile, tablet or any device.

To celebrate the arrival of HBO Max in Spain, they have created a special, unique offer that you cannot miss. Because only from October 26 to November 30, you can enjoy HBO Max with a 50% discount forever.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

This is a limited time offer for new users to sign up right now. You will receive a 50% discount forever on the monthly subscription.

This means that instead of paying 8.99 euros per month, It will cost you only 4.49 euros per month forever.

The offer will only be available until next November 30 and it will only work if you remain a subscriber. If you unsubscribe and re-register you will lose this advantage.

HBO Max works with up to 3 devices at the same time, you can create up to 5 profiles different and works on practically all platforms that you can imagine, such as Android phones, iPhone, tablets, consoles, Smart TV …

It also has unlimited downloads to see everything you want without having an internet connection.

What’s on HBO Max Spain?

HBO Max is the new version of HBO Spain, but with many more content. They have kept the price of the previous version adding more series and movies, it also has 4K video support.

Now you can find, in addition to the excellent series produced by HBO, content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC productions, Cartoon Network series and movies and much more.

What’s more there will be a lot of premiere cinemaAfter 45 days at the box office, new movies will be seen at no additional cost, as other platforms such as Disney + do.

