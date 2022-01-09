HBO Max: Premieres for this Sunday, January 9, 2022

Today, Sunday, January 9, a total of two productions are premiered in the new platform from HBO Max, so if this day is off for you, don’t hesitate to check out these news.

Today without a doubt you should have fun at home, since HBO Max to great positions premieres within its catalog.

The return of the second seasons of the successful series “The Righteous Gemstones” Y “Euphoria“They are the ones who have very excited subscribers.

The Righteous Gemstones is an American comedy television series created by Danny McBride that premiered on August 18, 2019 on HBO.

And it was on September 9, 2019 that it was announced that it was renewed for a second season, something that many undoubtedly wanted.

Acid portrait of a family of “televangelists” from the southern United States, the series is also a singular satire on the alliance between religion and politics that took center stage in the Trump era, fueled by the cult of media exposure and the spectacle of the belief.

Produced by Danny McBride, one of the late exponents of the New American Comedy, heir to the brothers Farrelly and Ben Stiller and continued by Judd Apatow, the story stars John Goodman as the patriarch of the church and family, seconded by his three children, played by McBride himself, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine.

All of them are the gateway to a strange and modern religious world, marked by bizarre luxury, televised baptism ceremonies and the maintenance of a monumental empire of shows and tickets.

It should be noted that the tone of the series is defined by that irreverence, but at the same time it tries to explore what unites the Gemstone family beyond that religious corporation to which they belong.

Then there’s EUPHORIA, the Emmy-winning drama series “Euphoria” returns with its second season premiere this Sunday on HBO Max and HBO.

Created and written by Sam Levinson, and featuring an original soundtrack by music producer Labrinth, the production will feature seven episodes that will premiere weekly.

Zendaya, the youngest artist to receive an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in “Euphoria,” plays the lead “Rue.”

Amid the intertwined lives of the city of “East Highland,” “Rue” must find hope as she grapples with the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.