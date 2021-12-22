HBO Max is one of the most popular and ambitious streaming platforms these days. During the pandemic and with the closure of movie theaters, the service did everything possible to promote its release to the public. Although it is true that there is still a great imbalance between the position of the creators and the economic needs of the brand, thanks to its catalog we were able to enjoy titles such as Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85%, among many others. In addition, the platform did not stop having exclusive premieres that also helped improve its position among consumers.

Keep reading: Keanu Reeves Says He Doesn’t Care If You Watch Matrix 4 On HBO Max Or In Theaters

With the arrival of 2022 come new releases for HBO Maxas well as new seasons of award-winning and popular series such as The Flight Attendant – 95%, Westworld – 75% and Raised by Wolves – 86%. In the same way we can enjoy movies like The Last Duel – 86%, Fast and Furious 9 – 65%, as well as we already enjoyed the premiere of Duna – 75% within weeks of its release. The brand revealed in a small preview everything we can expect for next year.

Redeem this in 2022. pic.twitter.com/VWQcOnRy40 – HBO Max (@hbomax) December 22, 2021

The platform will exclusively premiere projects such as The Gilded Age, Wining Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, House of the Dragon, The White House Plumbers, Julia, Love & Death, We own the city, the new adaptation of Pretty little liars, Y The Time Traveler’s Wife, series remake of the film starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams; among many others. Of course, HBO Max is prioritizing the next premiere of Peacemaker, spin-off of The Suicide Squad – 91% starring John Cena and developed by James Gunn after the success of this character among fans.

In addition to those already mentioned, the streaming service is also promoting new seasons of the black comedy Barry – 100%, A Black Lady Sketch Show, His Dark Materials – 90%, The Nevers – 44%, The Righteous Gemstones, Gossip Girl – 44%, Hacks – 100% and Euphoria – 76%. In fact, the series starring Zendaya is one of the most anticipated titles by the public, as the second season was planned to premiere more than a year ago.

You may also like: The best series of HBO Max, according to the critics

As it was not possible to continue with the production of Euphoria, it was decided to film two special chapters focused on the protagonists to keep the public’s interest and feed their curiosity about this multi-award-winning story. It was recently confirmed that the season will finally premiere in early January in HBO Max and it is already emerging once again as one of the most interesting titles and with the greatest probability of reaching the great prizes of the year.

The trailer also shows us the exclusive films of the platform, among which is Father of the bride, remake of the film starring Steve Martin now with Andy Garcia at the helm, who will share credits with Diego Boneta and Gloria Estefan. Steven Soderbergh will arrive with KIMI, a suspense film starring Zoë Kravitz that will tell the story of a young woman who is locked up at home due to a pandemic who ends up finding evidence of a crime. When the authorities refuse to do something about it, the girl must face her agoraphobia to resolve the matter herself. HBO Max obtained the distribution rights to The fallout, film written and directed by Megan park which was a sensation on the festival circuit and features Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler and Shailene Woodley.

HBO Max continues to do a great job to compete with other successful platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Although during the pandemic the brand decided to leave a very short window between movie premieres and streaming premieres, Warner executives have already clarified that this does not It will continue like this for next year, so titles like The Batman will have an exclusive theatrical release.

Do not leave without reading: Warner Media CEO acknowledges that HBO Max premieres were a mistake

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');