HBO Max releases first trailer for Harry Potter reunion

Recently the first trailer of the expected reunion Harry Potter was presented by the platform HBO Max on social networks to which his millions of fans are extremely excited.

There are very few days until the premiere of the reunion of the Harry Potter cast on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of its first film and that is why HBO Max is preparing a unique event, which all fans are undoubtedly waiting for.

And it was this past December 20, just a few days after Christmas, that the followers of the saga received their Christmas gift.

It was through the official HBO YouTube account that we were able to see the trailer, in which not only Daniell Raddclife, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint appear, but we also see other iconic characters, such as the twins Fred and George, and even to the actor who gave life to Voldemort.

What scared me the most was the implication that the most significant thing in our lives was done, ”says Raddcliffe in the trailer.

It should be noted that the premiere of this epic meeting will be on New Year’s Eve, and through the streaming platform HBO Max.

In the trailer, we saw the cast members go to different points on the set, from the Gryffindor Common Room, the Great Hall, and Diagon Alley.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart, will be the actors who be in this reunion.

According to the first images that were shown, the three protagonists will tell how their lives changed thanks to a series of films, which in Radcliffe’s words have influenced the person he is now.

According to statements by the president of the Warner Bros classics division, Tom Ascheim, this is a special in which fans of the saga can be “witnesses” of the evolution of this universe.

The truth is that nostalgia has become one of the claims of HBO Max, which has just released the return of the Sex and the City series with the original cast and a few months ago it aired another special that brought together the cast of Friends, something which is classifying it as one of the best entertainment platforms.