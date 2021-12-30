With the pandemic at its peak last year, streaming platforms became the salvation of many. Whether it was because the cinemas of the world were closed or because people preferred to shelter in their homes, these services struggled to capture the attention of the public. A good part of the audience can access more than one of these applications, but for other people it is about figuring out which one has the best catalog to prioritize it. HBO Max It’s relatively new, but it has done a great job delivering quality content and doing dual premieres. In the end, during 2021 we had titles like Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, Dune – 75% and Matrix Resurrections – 65%.

The battle between the various streaming services is tougher than ever and the way in which each dealt with the global pandemic became the key for viewers. Disney + First he tried to have dual premieres, but at an extra cost, which did not sit well with subscribers who already pay month after month for his package. The lawsuit for the premiere of Black Widow – 87% was what ended up proving that the choice was not correct, and the massive success of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% was, in part, thanks to the change of decision at the right time. Netflix always has its exclusive premieres and the arrival of certain films in cinemas around the world is more a way of ensuring recognition in certain awards, being The Power of the Dog – 98% and Don’t Look Up – 74% are two of their strongest titles.

For its part, HBO Max decided to have dual premieres in the United States and a reduced space between premieres in the rest of the world. Not long ago, Warner executives clarified that the dual premieres were made to survive the pandemic, but now it is time to regulate and help theaters, leaving the experience desired by the creators, so they will return to exclusive releases in theaters. commercial. However, those who continue to wait at home will not have to wait so many months to watch these movies in the comfort of their home. The Batman, for example, being one of its most anticipated releases, will hit the platform 45 days after its appearance on the billboard.

This interesting proposal seems to work with the public, since it has just been revealed that HBO Max became one of the 10 most downloaded applications of the year and the only streaming application that entered the Top 10. Social networks are still the strongest, so it is not uncommon to see them on the list, but it is curious that neither Netflix neither Disney + managed to sneak in.

Every year, Apptopia, an analytics platform, brings out its list of applications most downloaded by users in the United States and the world. This year, only HBO Max appears as a representative of streaming services, and does so in the last position.

The Top 10 apps downloaded in the United States are:

1.- TikTok

2.- Instagram

3.- Snapchat

4.- Cash App

5.- ZOOM

6.- Messenger

7.- Facebook

8.- WhatsApp

9.- Youtube

10.- HBO Max

As we can see, most of them are very popular social media applications and a couple may be due to the need to work from home and not in person. Although the study clarifies (via Deadline) that HBO Max It started with few numbers when the platform was inaugurated, at the end of last year the panorama improved and the dual premieres served to obtain more clients. According to the data, the app was downloaded a total of 45 million times between December 2020 and December of this year.

The same source explains that the data that the company released in October 2021 reported 45.2 million subscribers. Keep in mind that most streaming applications are downloaded on Smart TVs and tablets, rarely on cell phones. However, these services also allow you to download the application in several places at once and it is not uncommon for a person to have them on all their devices.

But the world Top 10 is something different and no streaming platform entered there. Despite these promising numbers, HBO Max it is not the most important application. Netflix it remains the most popular and continues to lead with more than 214 million subscribers, although during 2021 it did have a significant decline in the United States. For its part, Disney + reported more than 118 subscribers in November, but it also lost momentum within two years of its arrival. All these services continue to fight to conquer their audience and we are in a very competitive moment with exclusive premieres, hundreds of original series and an unprecedented exploitation of franchises.

