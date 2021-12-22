More than two years later, HBO will premiere the new episodes of the youth hit Euphoria. Starring the acclaimed actress Zendaya, the story introduces us to Rue Bennett, a young woman who has just come out of rehab due to drug addiction and falls into the purest love when she meets Jules (Hunter Schafer), a young transgender who has just move to town. Between themes of violence, drugs, sex and more, all the characters go through situations that lead them to connect with each other and with themselves, whether from a happy or tragic situation.

A few weeks after sharing the teaser and the premiere date, the television channel has revealed the official trailer for the second season of the series. Rue has relapsed into drugs again, but it seems that this will not be the only one of her problems: now she also sells them. On the other hand, it is observed that the adolescent continues to attend help meetings for addicts in her efforts to stay sober and keep in contact with Ali (Colman Domingo), a man she met in these meetings and tries to lead her on a better path.

In addition, in this train full of emotions, the protagonist sees Jules again, after their brief encounter on Christmas Eve as seen in the specials launched in December 2020 and January of this year. Due to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of Euphoria had to postpone the filming of the new season; And in the middle of last year, both episodes were filmed that served as a bridge between the two installments.

In the first, Rue stars in a long conversation with Ali and almost the entire episode was shot in a sequence shot in a cafeteria. Meanwhile, the second delves into the deepest feelings of Jules, who attends a therapy session to share what has affected her the most recently and how she has seen herself growing up as a trans person. The latter showed both characters reuniting, although the long-awaited moment was quite bleak. Can we see them laugh and have fun again? It only remains to wait for the anticipated continuation.

The director and screenwriter Sam Levinson created Euphoria for American television based on an Israeli series of the same name. The first episode aired on June 16, 2019 and attracted thousands of viewers around the world throughout its season broadcast on HBO. This time, each chapter of the fiction can also be seen through the HBO Max platform, available in Latin America since June of this year.

Much of the boom that this television production of the youth genre experienced was due to the outstanding performance of Zendaya in the role of Rue Bennett, from very hard scenes of acting in front of the cameras, to funny dialogues that established a very close link between the fictional character and the viewers. In 2020, the Spider-Man star also won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series, establishing herself as the youngest artist to achieve this recognition in Hollywood.

Source: Infobae