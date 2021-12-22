HBO releases trailer for Euphoria season 2

Recently, the famous platform of Hbo has released the trailer for the second season of Euphoria where we can see Zendaya quite different, since he becomes a person who sells non-legal substances.

That’s right, HBO launched the trailer of Euphoria season 2, the famous series starring the beautiful actress Zendaya, it was also announced that the project will arrive on January 9.

After a while of waiting HBO has finally released the trailer for Euphoria season 2, series starring Zendaya, where they show “Rue” who will begin to traffic, although she will continue to attend the support meetings for adlects, the protagonist will coincide with “Ali”.

In the preview of the series, Jules questioned the feeling that something is being hidden from him, it is also revealed that Cassie, a role played by Sydney Sweeney, seems to be dating Nate, a character played by Jacob Elordi.

And it is that, last July it became known about the return of the series season 2, since the former Disney girl took to social networks to share a preview of her character, where Rue looks at Juls from the hallway of the school, that scene appeared in the expected trailer.

It should be noted that in the trailer, Rue continues to attend their meetings, however, her attachment to Jules is something she cannot hide, because in the trailer the protagonist mentions:

When I met her I just fell in love right away ”. On the other hand, Juls questions Rus about his relapse to addictions.

On the other hand, it is important to note that the series involves Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams, but in the second season Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and Demetrius joined. .

In addition, the series is created, written and directed by Sam Levinson and to be true it has been well received since the premiere of its first season.

The Euphoria series is about Rue and a group of high school teens dealing with their problems with banned substances, relationships, and hitting.

As you may recall, the production of the second season was delayed due to the pandemic situation, so HBO released two special episodes.

Due to the popularity that the beautiful actress has achieved at 25 years of age, she has more than 115 million followers on her official Instagram account.

In his profile he has shared the projects he has carried out in 2021, as well as the events in which he has participated.

However, recently the actress Zendaya turned to her social profile to share the preview of the second season of Euphoria, a series that will premiere on January 9, 2022 through the famous HBO platform, so Internet users wait with you look forward to the release of the new chapters.