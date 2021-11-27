11/27/2021 at 09:14 CET

LMG

Two young neighbors from Saragossa are currently suffering from chronic depression after having suffered for 12 years sexual abuse by her stepfather. The third victim is his biological daughter. They denounced him last year and the alleged perpetrator of this sexual violence faces between 24 and 33 years in jail that request the private and public accusations.

The events for which LLP will sit on the bench of the Zaragoza Court date back to 2008 when they lived in the United States, continuing in the Aragonese capital, the city to which they moved. According to them, the defendant with a libidinal spirit, since the minors were 8 years old, he touched their genital organs and, already in Spain, he asked them alternatively to sleep with him on the living room sofa, to which the minors agreed for fear of what might happen to them

Thus, supposedly, from 2008 to April 2020, initially one of them being 8 years old. The accused allegedly took advantage when he slept with him to touch him on their sexual organs, repeatedly rubbing the penis at the entrance of the minor’s vagina until they ejaculate.

With respect to another of them, who was 9 years old, the defendant, supposedly, got into her bed, touching her vagina and breast area, which she continued to do when she slept with him on the sofa at her request, arriving at penetrate her vaginally, repeating said penetrations on Sundays that the minor slept with him on the sofa until June 2019, since due to the depression that the minor suffered, she began to sleep with her mother, according to the attorney for the prosecution, Rafael Ariza, who added that “they had to be treated for serious psychological consequences at the Sagasta health center”, in the Aragonese capital.

L LP was in provisional prison for these events, obtaining freedom at the request of his lawyer Alejandro Sarasa, although on the condition that he could not approach or communicate with them.