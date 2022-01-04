01/04/2022 at 08:09 CET

Ana Lucas

When the events that have already been tried and sentenced took place, the victim was 14 years old and her assailant was 19. The teenager was in a park of Murcia with a friend, also a minor, when they were approached by two boys, acquaintances of them, and the four of them were invited to go to another young man’s house, with the intention of smoking joints, details the account of proven facts.

That house was the scene of the crime: one of the boys, taking advantage of the fact that one of the adolescents was influenced by the use of cannabis (later the subject would admit that he prepared the joint they shared) sexually abused her in a room.

The victim, as a consequence of what happened, “began to experience a strong feeling of guilt and anger, which caused his psychic destabilization, beginning to self-harm, which led to a sudden change in their behavior in the family and school environment, requiring therapeutic treatment, even today, “says the account of proven facts. The episode occurred in 2015. Now, more than six years later, the Provincial Court of Murcia has dictated judgment.

The young man, who at all times admitted sexual contact with the minor, has been sentenced to two years in jail for a crime of abuse. At the time of sentencing, mitigating damages are applied (1,500 euros were recorded as part of civil liability), recognition of the facts and extraordinary and undue delays.

The boy You will not be able to get closer than 500 meters from your victim for five years. And he has to compensate her with 5,000 euros.

When setting the amount, the court takes into account that the minor, after the episode, began to engage in behaviors in which she harmed herself and there was “a sudden change in her behavior in the family and school environment, requiring therapeutic treatment, even today “; however, “it is also stated that the youngest has significant behavioral problems since the beginning of adolescence prior to the fact of the complaint, having undergone therapeutic treatment for attention deficit, with low tolerance to frustration, poor assimilation of norms, interpersonal difficulties and irritability “.

The private prosecution was clear that the young man was responsible for a crime against public health and another of sexual assault. But the Provincial Court of Murcia absolves him of both.

Regarding the issue of drugs, the court adds that both minors reported that they were already smoking in the park, “on their own initiative and will”, before the boys arrived.

“And said later consumption voluntarily decided in no way can be considered as an act of trafficking by the accused, given the meager amount involved, not yet really determined, being noteworthy that in the plenary session the young man stated that it was he himself who prepared the joint that was consumed in a shared way, to which must be added that consumption takes place in a closed and private place, occasionally, and in a shared way, not including proven in the case the real entity of the narcotic substance consumed, which would be essential to determine its aptitude to damage the protected legal asset “, argues the Provincial Court.

On acquitting him of the crime of sexual assault, it is decided why the victim herself said that “there was no violence or threats”, although he did say that he “forced her and took off her pants and panties.”

To the boy he is acquitted of the crime of aggression sexual because, according to the sentence, “there is no glimpse of the necessary concurrence of violence or intimidation in the action carried out by the accused or even in the factual account of the indictment, but rather a exploitation of the cancellation of the intellectual and volitional faculties of the minor “, which said that it was the first time she had had sex with someone, something that the forensic report corroborated. She He also said that “there was no violence or threats”.