A controversial incident in the UFC has garnered hundreds of criticisms due to a recent highly-talked about match among sports fans.

The fighter’s coach Max rohsk opf He is being highly questioned for refusing to finish his fighter’s fight in ‘UFC Vegas 3’, despite the fact that he begged him tearfully from his corner to throw in the towel repeatedly.

Rohskopf starred last Saturday in a preliminary fight against Austin hubbard But, already dejected, he told the referee that he did not want to continue the fight after being outmatched by far in the first two rounds.



In the video you can see how Rohskopf clearly asks his coach, Robert Drysdale, that ends the fight up to nine times during the second ’round’. However, his pleas fall on deaf ears time and time again.

The veteran MMA reporter, Ariel helwani, was horrified by the situation and expressed this on several occasions.

Said he could understand that Dysdale tried to cheer on his fighter, but there was no excuse not to throw in the towel after receiving several requests to do so. “This is infuriating. According to my account, Max asked him to ‘finish’ nine times in this sequence, ”he tweeted Helwani.

As reported elnuevoherald.comIn the end, he had to go to an executive from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NSAC) to stop the fight.

This fight was already involved in another controversy because Rohskopf agreed to participate in this fight with only five days in advance, since it was his debut in the UFC. It was more than evident that he was not prepared.

“We may want to take disciplinary action on them. It doesn’t look like they were taking care of a fighter. Obviously, he did not want to go out (and fight) ”, affirmed the NSAC on the decision of the coach of Rohskopf to keep your fighter in the octagon.

For its part, Drysdale He did not regret what happened and stated that “I expect excellence from the people I train because I love them. He wasn’t seriously injured and I felt like he needed a mental push. I would expect the same from my coach. We will be back. Max is a champion ”.