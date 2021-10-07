10/07/2021 at 01:44 CEST

betfair

EUROLEAGUE: Bayern vs Barça

Sunday in Bilbao, Tuesday in Barcelona and now Thursday in Munich. Barcelona will play its third game in six days in the Bavarian capital in a climate of optimism after winning in the five games they have played to date in the ACB League and also in their Euroleague debut against another German team such as Alba Berlin. The Catalans are now visiting the always difficult court Bayern Munich, who on the first day lost by a point at Maccabi’s home and that only counted for that meeting with eight healthy players.

Andrea Trinchieri’s pupils are not as bad as their European tradition indicates and They could stand up to a Barça that comes a bit broken after playing many games and excitedly attend the retirement of Pau Gasol. Despite this, many consider Jasikevicius’s team as an extremely favorite, paying the victory to [1.30], while that of the hosts is listed at [3.50].

We have no doubt that Barça has all the ballots to win, but You also have to measure the accumulated wear and that is why we believe that they will do it without much fanfare.. This situation leads us to think in handicap mode and is paid at [1.88] that Bayern manage to lose by less than seven points this match. Players as experienced as Lucic or Walden should use this meeting as a claim to aspire to sign for teams with more contested championships such as Spain.

Be that as it may, too we like to think that there will be less than 151.5 points in the match. We already know that we are going against the tide in this regard because Barça can easily reach 80 points, but we believe that fatigue will make them focus their efforts on defending well and limit some Germans who could only achieve 68 points in the opening day. To installment [1.88] This forecast is more than magnificent to come out with a victorious green.

Remember that you can watch this game and all of the Euroleague for free on the website and in the Betfair app just by being a customer. You have the second day of the best basketball in the Old Continent at your disposal. Let’s enjoy the magic of basketball.