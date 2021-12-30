

Audrey Strauss, District Attorney for the Southern District, announcing the charges against Ghislaine Maxwell in July 2020.

After more than a week of deliberations interrupted by the Christmas holiday, A Manhattan jury yesterday found billionaire Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of luring and transporting teenagers to be sexually abused by her friend Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 awaiting trial in a New York jail.

The members of the Federal Court jury deliberated for 40 hours in six days before issuing the verdict. Yesterday she was found guilty of five of the six charges against her. They only acquitted her of tempting a victim under the age of 17 to travel for sex.

Now Maxwell, who He turned 60 on Christmas Day and has British, French and American nationality, faces a total of up to six and a half decades in prison when she’s sentenced by Judge Alison Nathan.

“A jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable: allow and participate in sexual abuse of children. Crimes he committed with his partner and lifelong accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been too long. But today justice has been done ”, celebrated the federal prosecutor of Manhattan, Damian Williams.

Maxwell remained stoic as (the judge) Nathan read the verdict, sipping frequently from a glass of water, while her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca put his arm around her. Twice she glanced over her shoulder at her siblings sitting in the front row – Isabel, Christine, and Kevin – before the bailiffs escorted her out of the courtroom and back to the courthouse. Metropolitan Detention Complex in Brooklyn“Described Daily News.

Another defense attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, said two hours after the verdict was rendered that an appeal was already in preparation. Yesterday’s sentence marks a great turn in the life of a multimillionaire woman, educated in Oxford and close to international figures who have been splattered by the case, such as the former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, filmmaker Woody Allen, model Naomi Campbell, and especially Prince Andrew of England.

The English nobleman – whom some call the “favorite son” of Queen Elizabeth – is requested by the US courts in relation to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the best known whistleblowers of the suicide millionaire Epstein’s pedophile ring. The Duke of York has denied the allegations remotely without coming to the US, but he was removed from the functions of the Buckingham Palace in the wake of this scandal.

Photographs of Maxwell with various personalities have circulated for years in the press, including his front row presence at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.

The scandal erupted with the arrest of Epstein in New York in July 2019 and led to the resignation of the then Secretary of Labor, Alex Acosta, because it was he who, being a prosecutor in Miami, negotiated a plea deal with the millionaire philanthropist when it was first charged in 2008.

Epstein committed suicide five weeks after being arrested, in August 2019. In parallel, the police were looking for his ex-girlfriend Maxwell, who was a fugitive until July 2020, when she was found hiding in a luxury rural residence in New Hampshire. Since then he has been under strict suicide watch in his New York cell, where he has reported being a victim of abuse.

