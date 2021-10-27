10/26/2021 at 10:39 PM CEST

Ignacio Cabanes

The Fourth Section of the Provincial Court has sentenced three and a half years in prison for a man accused of trying to kill his roommate in Alzira, Valencia, stabbing him with a knife in the neck, after he will reproach you for having the music volume too high.

Florin GS has acknowledged the facts, which occurred on August 28, 2020 in the Alzira apartment shared by the victim and the aggressor along with other family members. Following the agreement reached between the parties, the initial sentence of nine years in prison requested by the Public Prosecutor has been reduced.

According to the facts that have been proven, around eleven o’clock at night the victim went to the room of the now condemned man and asked him to lower the volume of the music. This one came out and brandishing a knife about 20 centimeters in length, threatened him with death. “Before I go to Romania I have to kill you & rdquor ;.

The defendant’s mother mediated the discussion and reassured her son, returning each to their respective rooms. However, moments later, armed with the knife, the accused went out into the corridor and waited for his victim, “with the clear encouragement to end his life& rdquor ;, stabbing him in the neck two inches deep.

The 43-year-old attacked required surgical treatment and due to the vital area where the attack occurred, could have died if not treated in time.

The Provincial Court has handed down a sentence ‘in voce’ condemning him to three and a half years in prison for a crime of attempted murder. He must also compensate his victim with 2,950 euros and Public Health with 4,300 euros for civil liability.