The price of the main cryptocurrency on the market did it again and conquered another new all-time high. Yes, Bitcoin reached USD 68,900 during the session of this November 10.

The run came after the US inflation data was released. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US increased at its fastest pace since 1990, for all items it increased 6.2% in the 12 months to October, the highest in three decades. Economists had projected an increase in the October CPI of 5.9% over the past 12 months.

In the meantime and for 45 minutes, Bitcoin won investors close to $ 2,000 by resuming the upward trend. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 65,100 down 4.8% in the last 24 hours. As recorded in our tool, crypto online.

Zimbabwe shows interest in CBDC but not Bitcoin

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa denied rumors that Zimbabwe is considering incorporating Bitcoin and cryptocurrency into its economy. With many speculating about Zimbabwe going the El Salvador route, the government paused to clarify that it was not seeking to convert cryptocurrencies into legal tender.

However, he clarified that the Zimbabwean government is willing to experiment with a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The rumor about Zimbabwe’s adoption of cryptocurrencies was sparked by numerous reports citing the words of Charles Wekwete, permanent secretary to the president’s office, who said the government was in talks with private sector companies to help introduce cryptocurrencies in the country.

Austria will treat cryptocurrencies like stocks

Under the new rules, Austria is prepared to treat cryptocurrencies like stocks and bonds. While this is also expected to build investor confidence in the asset class, the country’s Finance Ministry said:

“We are taking a step in the direction of equal treatment, to reduce mistrust and prejudice towards new technologies.”

Under the proposal, the 27.5% capital gains are reported to be applied to investments made in digital tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum starting in March 2022.

Twitter is launching a cryptocurrency team

Twitter is launching a dedicated cryptocurrency team as it continues to support the adoption of digital assets and decentralized applications.

The platform has turned to Tess Rinearson to lead its new cryptocurrency team. Before joining Twitter, Rinearson worked at Tendermint on the Tendermint Core consensus engine, and previously worked at software payments firm Interstellar.

In his Twitter thread announcing the move, Rinearson wrote that “First, we will explore how we can support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized applications to manage virtual goods and currencies, and to support their work and communities.”

I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies — including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.✨ pic.twitter.com/HaP0k5hUOq – Tess Rinearson (@_tessr) November 10, 2021

He also said the group will work to “help shape the future of decentralized social media.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related