11/15/2021 at 7:47 PM CET

Lorenzo Marina

A man he got away when five individuals tried to force him into a vehicle, when leaving a store in Palma. The victim took refuge in the establishment while receiving death threats from the leader. After denouncing what happened, the National Police have arrested this subject, a 55-year-old Spaniard, for an alleged crime of illegal detention and death threats. Apparently heindividuals They accused the victim of having stolen a van with a lot of money.

The police investigation of the Group of Robberies began after receive a victim complaint. The affected person explained that he had traveled a few days before to Tarragona for work reasons, where he had started to work. An acquaintance from Mallorca came to visit him without any incident occurring at the time. However, this individual, accompanied by another man, They accused him of having stolen a van with a lot of money. His attitude changed and the visitor issued death threats if he did not hand over the vehicle and the supposedly stolen sum.The threats were rising in tone. To the point that he came to fear for his life. In fact, he received numerous calls from other people related to his acquaintance, as well as various messages with similar content. The complainant assured the agents that he began to feel very afraid and decided to return to Palma.In September, when he had already returned to the Balearic capital, the complainant went to an establishment located in the Pere Garau neighborhood of Palma. When leaving the store, the victim found five people including his acquaintance. These individuals caught him and tried to force him into a vehicle. The victim managed to escape the attack and took refuge in the store where he had just left. The leader repeatedly threatened him with death. In an intimidating way, he lowered his mask so that it remained with his face. As there were customers in the establishment and numerous people in the vicinity, the alleged perpetrators of the kidnapping attempt left the place. The victim, for his part, managed to get to safety and fled.

The investigation of the Group of Robberies of the National Police has culminated last week. After taking numerous statements, the agents managed to identify the alleged leader of the gang. Thus, the police arrested this subject on Tuesday of last week for the alleged crimes of illegal detention and threats.