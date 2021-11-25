11/25/2021

On at 13:20 CET

The Institute of Legal Medicine of Granada analyzes a human skull that was found by a woman’s dog, resident in the jipi settlement of Pago Beneficio de la Alpujarra, and who carried it in a plastic bag to a bar where they decided to notify the Civil Guard of the discovery.

As reported to . by a spokesman for the armed institute, the woman’s dog appeared with the skull in its mouth when they were both walking last Thursday, on the 18th, in a place near this commune, located between the municipalities of Órgiva and Cáñar, in the Alpujarra of Granada.

The woman then decided put the skull in a bag and take it to a bar where, apparently, those present decided to notify the Civil Guard of their finding.

The agents, who carried out a visual inspection in the area and found no more bone remains, then informed the court and it ordered that the skull be sent to the Granada Institute of Legal Medicine for the corresponding analysis.

Pending that study to be completed, The Civil Guard has pointed out that it would be the skull of a man whose death could have occurred about four years agos.

Once the tests are completed, the skull can be sent to Seville so that DNA can be extracted and compared with the Civil Guard databases in case its identification is possible or coincides with that of a missing person.

Although some members of the hippy community speculated that it belonged to a woman they considered missing., the Civil Guard has also ruled out this hypothesis.