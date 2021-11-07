11/07/2021

On at 11:05 CET

EP

The Civil Guard of Almería has arrested a man in Vera as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against persons after having attempted to insert a woman into a parked vehicle with the engine running after allegedly following her for several days and offering her money in exchange for having sex with her.

As reported by the Meritorious Almeria in a statement, after a recent investigation, the authorities have arrested a man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against people for the attempted unlawful detention, sexual harassment and injury of a woman in an investigation framed within the plan against crimes with sexual purposes.

The Civil Guard has reported that the investigation begins in the middle of last October, when a woman appears at the official offices of the Civil Guard to inform the agents that a man has tried to introduce her into a vehicle that was parked but with the engine running, and that the same man had been following her for several days and offering her money in exchange for being able to have sex with her.

With the data provided, an investigation is initiated for the purposes of locate the alleged perpetrator, which has addresses both in eastern Almería and in the province of Granada, which makes its location even more laborious, reports La Benemérita.

Thus, it organizes different surveillance devices to locate the aggressor, who they manage to identify and arrest at the exit of a supermarket in the Almeria municipality of Vera.

Finally, as a result of the investigation, he has proceeded to arrest said person, recognized without a doubt by the victimAs well as the procedures that have been made available to the Deanery of the Judicial Party of Vera have already been instructed.