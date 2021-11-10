11/10/2021 at 1:23 PM CET

CM Basteiro

The Gijon businessman Víctor Fernández is in suspense: “We have been fooled like fools, and our company is paralyzed,” he says. And they have not been fooled by just anyone: Fernández has just filed a fraud lawsuit against Nasser Bader, an Arab sheikh whom he accuses of stealing the “millionaire & rdquor; of a system that would revolutionize the environment. It is an equipment capable of manufacturing water through the air and that, according to Fernández, will be used in an ambitious work that Saudi Arabia has just announced: the NEOM project.

From the beginning. Víctor Fernández owns two commercial companies and the intellectual property of the patent for a type of hotel and sustainable building. He registered it with the name “Water Building & rdquor ;, whose ventilation systems included the innovative project of “Making water through air & rdquor;. This announcement caught the attention of the sheikh, who immediately contacted Víctor Fernández.

“He told us he wanted to build a hotel ‘Water Building’ in Riyadh& rdquor ;, he explained. In each conversation, the sheikh “dropped & rdquor; his relationship with the Royal House of Saudi Arabia. “More specifically with the crown prince, Mohammed Bil Salmán bin Abdulaziz Al Saud & rdquor ;, points out the businessman, who will be represented in court by a lawyer from Alicante. That relationship between the sheikh and the royal family gave Víctor Fernández some peace of mind: “We are not suspicious, he deceived us as if we were fools & rdquor ;.

Not just them. The relationship grew closer and the sheik traveled to Gijón: “We received him very well, he paid a visit to the City Council.. It was like ‘Welcome, Mister Marshall’ in Gijón & rdquor ;, explained the businessman. It was then that the “serious & rdquor; between the businessman and the sheikh.

Víctor Fernández transferred half of his shares to Nasser Bader after agreeing on a symbolic price of one euro. He also gave him the technological knowledge – “know how & rdquor; – and the use of the patent for the water extraction system to allow the construction of the hotels. In return, the sheikh “had to pay five percent of the cost of the project & rdquor; for the construction of the hotel in Riyadh. About two million euros for the thirteen in which the first hotel was valued.

Nasser Bader, according to the Asturian businessman, never did his part. “He appropriated the technology, appropriated the shares and paid absolutely nothing & rdquor ;, the legal representative of Víctor Fernández highlighted yesterday. “It is a hoax and a blatant scam & rdquor ;, added. The Asturian businessman affirms that the losses are many: “We are currently unemployed in the company. Thirty people were expected to be hired, which, obviously, has been paralyzed with the judicial process & rdquor ;. If the procedure continues as expected, he will be called to declare the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. “The sheikh even asked us for a gold-plated machine for him,” says Fernández.

The Asturian businessman does not win for scares. Just yesterday, he received bleak news: Saudi Arabia has just agreed to one of the most expensive tenders in its history. Nothing to do with the Asturian if it were not because, according to his version, the NEOM project uses his technology and he has not received a single euro. This says, verbatim, the announcement of the official website of the Saudi government: “Drinkable water from the air will be used daily & rdquor ;.