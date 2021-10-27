A hiker spent the whole night lost in the bush not knowing that those repeated calls to his mobile phone from an unknown number were from the rescue team.

Due to the continuous commercial calls and even scams, we practically never pick up unknown numbers that we do not have registered in the phonebook, and although that can be an advantage in most cases because we will avoid being scammed or harassed, it is likely that sometime one of those unknown numbers can save our lives.

Now a story on Facebook published by the rescue team has gone viral Lake Country Search and Rescue (LCSAR) on an allegedly lost hiker on Mount Elbert in Colorado who held the rescue team in check for hours, and only because they could not locate him by phone call.

Specifically, the event originated late on October 18 where the rescue team reported the disappearance of a hiker on Mount Elbert.

When this type of event occurs, the rescue team contacts the hikers who have not returned by phone call. The bad thing is that the hiker did not answer the innumerable calls, the LCSAR already thinking of the worst.

So they deployed a search operation from the night of the 18th until the morning of the 19th, passing through the areas most traveled by hikers and also through areas where they are usually lost, but without finding any trace of the lost man.

The funny thing is that after a whole morning of searching, They were able to confirm that the alleged lost hiker was able to return safely to his accommodation 24 hours after starting his excursion, while the rescue team was still deployed looking for him.

The hiker explained that he had become disoriented in the evening and spent the whole night looking for the way to his car, until early in the morning he found it and returned. The funny thing about it is that the hiker explained that he completely ignored all the calls his rescuers made, basically because he never takes “calls from unknown numbers”.

This has raised a multitude of controversy on social networks, some in favor of the rescue team and others in favor of the hiker.

On the one hand, there are users who affirm that the hiker should have responded to the call after numerous attempts by the rescue team and more after being lost throughout the night, and it is not very common to receive calls from commercial numbers in the early morning.

On the other hand, there are also users who are in favor of the hiker’s attitude since, apparently, the rescue team did not use another form of communication such as sending a text message that would have been read.

In any case, the most important thing is that the hiker was able to return safely after being lost, but perhaps the next time he receives a call from an unknown number he will think twice before ignoring it.