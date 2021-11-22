11/22/2021 at 08:17 CET

Ana Lucas

José Luis is 51 years old and Lives in the street. In August 2020 he entered a bar in Murcia, he says that because he saw that the blind was broken, with the intention of looking for some food. Not only did he not find it, but, by leaving his footprints around the premises, he has finished charged with stealing with strength in things: the prosecutor asks for two years behind bars.

The bar owner claims that they took no less than 30 bottles of alcoholic beverages, specifically: twelve of whiskey, eleven of gin, four of vodka and three of rum. José Luis insists that there is no human way that he carried such loot, which has not appeared.

“I am homeless, but I am not a thief,” says the man, who is waiting for the date of the oral hearing to be set.

“All I was hungry was. Hungry and cold.”, alleges the beggar, a native of Molina de Segura, who wanders through the streets of Murcia. That night, in Plaza Jaime Campmany, “I saw the door open and I thought ‘I’m going to see if I can find something to eat.’ as it explains to this wording its lawyer, Álvaro Ortiz.

“He has acknowledged that he entered; that, as it was open, he was forced to do so. And he asked for forgiveness,” underlines the Murcian lawyer, who admits that his client “was sniffing around, touched bottles, touched the bar & mldr; when the Scientific police of the National Police, discovered his footprints. “

No income and no family

José Luis was arrested and taken to the Guard Court. With Ortiz as public defender, the man explained that, that night, he was sleeping in the doorway of the bar and, when he realized that the establishment was open, after having been the object of an assault, he went in “to see if there was something of food”. In his judicial statement, he admitted that he touched the bottles he saw, but reiterated that he did not take anything.

“He came in, he was snooping, he touched the bar … and that’s why the Scientist discovered his footprints on the premises”

The man also detailed in the Guard Court that his home was the public highway, he had no job and, therefore, zero income. He noted that only his mother had ever helped him.

The man from Moline was declared in absentia: living on the street, there was no address where he could be located and summoned. Now he and his lawyer are waiting for the date of the oral hearing to be set.

Ortiz insists that José Luis “was just there at the wrong time.” “He has nothing to do with the facts, he went there looking for some food. They found him at the wrong time where he should not be,” the defender is clear.

In addition, the Murcian lawyer explains that “it is unlikely that a person like him, without a home, without resources, without any kind of support or family help, could be able to steal thirty bottles from a place in the center of Murcia without being seen.”

The indictment of the Public Ministry notes that the Molinense “forced the door of the premises, penetrated inside and seized 550 euros in cash and various alcoholic beverages, amounting to 434 euros.” Now we need to set the date of the trial.

“I am homeless, but I am not a thief”, José Luis concludes.