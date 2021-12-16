

Mbappé opened up to talk about his career and hinted that he is open to the unexpected and to surprises.

Kylian Mbappé explained that so far his journey has followed a logical path, with his ascension first to Monaco and now to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), but with a view to the future of his career, leaves the door open to “the unexpected” and “surprise”, because things can happen that change plans.

Asked if his future is as fixed as his history seems to have been since childhood, he first acknowledges that “Going from a promising youngster to a professional, from Monaco to PSG was logical.”

“But,” he adds, “now that we are talking about a career, there may be room for the unforeseen. Indulging yourself, creating surprise, is part of the beauty of sport. Things can happen that change your plans: it is impossible to predict what I will do in the next 20 years ”.

He assures that he is the one who has the last word on his career, and although he argues with his parents about it, “They never oppose my decisions and they have never imposed anything on me, not even when I was younger. They have always explained to me that it was better this way, because in the event of a mistake or a bad decision, I would not blame them ”.

On why PSG is one step away from winning the Champions League, the forward insists that they have had very little to do and that the club “has made considerable efforts to try to improve the team over the years.”

Thanks to that, he is already respected at European and global level, and the only thing he lacks, in his opinion, is “Fix some details and try to win”, something they are working on.

“In football there is a good part of luck; but you have to provoke it and perhaps we have not done it enough “, he argues before expressing his hope that” this year is the good one. “

Mbappé says he doesn’t think the fact that there are so many stars in the formation of the French capital will harm its cohesion.

“At PSG there are many and the results are there: we won titles. Of course, you have to accept concessions when you are not the only star, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing, on the contrary ”.

He acknowledges that he still cannot bear defeat “because I have never learned to lose.” And although he manages to control himself so as not to show his disappointment, after losing a match he returns home with a great anger, “Proportional to the passion I put into what I do.”

Of his relationship with Real Madrid player Karim Benzema in the ‘bleus’, he underlines that they are appreciated and that “It is much easier to create a connection in the field when you are a friend. Both of us want to shine, to help each other score goals. And that works! “

For Mbappé it would be “fabulous” to win the World Cup in Qatar next year, which would be the second in a row for France, and considers that “there is no reason not to try. It is the occasion to leave our names engraved forever in history ”.

Although he no longer has idols, He is admired by other athletes who have made history also in different disciplines such as tennis and basketball, because he knows what lies behind his success in terms of sacrifices and efforts.

He gives the example of tennis players Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, with whom he had the opportunity to speak when he went to see them at the Roland Garros tournament.

“I admire those champions who have been at their best for many years. Having that regularity is not something that everyone can do ”.

